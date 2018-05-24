Star Wars: Emilia Clarke Says She Has "Pages" of Ideas About Qi'ra's Adventures

✖

As opposed to the titular character having his adventures explored in a number of ways over the years, Solo: A Star Wars Story's Qi'ra has only earned a fraction of the backstory, with actor Emilia Clarke recently confirming just how excited she would be to reprise the role and how much of the character's history she crafted on her own. Given that there were years in Qi'ra's history that remain unaccounted for and with the film's finale teasing a partnership with her and Maul in the Crimson Dawn crime syndicate, Clarke is just as passionate about pursuing her "unfinished business" as fans are in seeing it.

"I really had pages about what her life was and what it would be afterwards," Clarke confirmed with The Hollywood Reporter. "But I’m afraid I’ve heard nothing of that being the case, so maybe I’ll just write it and send it to [Lucasfilm]. I’ll be like, 'Hey guys, I’ve got a few ideas.'”

When asked whether she was most interested in reprising her role of Qi'ra above any other character she's played, Clarke confirmed, "She’s the one that has the most unfinished business. So I would agree with that."

Due in part to her connection to Game of Thrones and with other members of the cast and crew doubting that Solo would ever get a follow-up, Clarke hasn't spoken much about her involvement in the galaxy far, far away, with this only being the latest example of her professing her love for the character and addressing a possible future.

A significant amount of attention being paid to Qi'ra is a result of the comic series Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters, whose debut issue culminated with the reveal that Qi'ra had stolen Han Solo frozen in carbonite from Boba Fett before being brought to Jabba the Hutt. Understandably, this sparked not just excitement from fans to see the character, but speculation that Qi'ra could be returning to the franchise in a more significant way in the future.

"It means so much," Clarke revealed to ComicBook.com about the character's return. "It means the absolute world. I know her backstory. I know her history. Maybe the movie didn't get to go there, but that was such an honor and a privilege to be part of that universe as an actor. So then, to see the character actually be taken on to the origin of all of it — bringing it on home to the family in that way — cemented it in a way. I was not expecting to feel as moved as I was by that."

