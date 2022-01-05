The Book of Boba Fett: Star Wars Fans React to Major Live-Action Debut

The second episode of The Book of Boba Fett, “The Tribes of Tatooine,” brought a fan-favorite Star Wars character into live-action for the first time. SPOILERS for the episode follow. “The Tribes of Tatooine” begins with Boba Fett trying to learn who sent the assassins that appeared at the end of the show’s debut episode. He pays a visit to the mayor and then to Madam Garsa before learning that the true culprit is a pair of Hutts looking to claim Jabba’s former territory. In their employ is a scarred Wookie. His black fur gives him away Black Krrsantan, a bounty hunter introduced in the pages of Marvel’s Star Wars comic books.

Black Krrsantan is a notorious bounty hunter in the Star Wars universe. Krrsantan was captured from the Wookie homeworld Kashyyyk, enslaved, and then trained as a gladiator. He later became a bounty hunter who, Boba Fett, frequently found himself in Jabba the Hutt’s employ. Marvel’s first Darth Vader comic book series revealed that Darth Vader also hired Black during the Galactic Civil War.

Star Wars fans who have followed Marvel’s comics are excited to see the character make their live-action debut. Here’s what they have to say.

BLACK KRRSANTAN OH MY FUCKING GOD ONE STEP CLOSER TO LIVE ACTION DOCTOR APHRA

did i think we were going to see black krrsantan in this show??? fuck no BUT OHMYGOD HE LOOKS SO FUCKING SICK

