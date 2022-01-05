Did Book of Boba Fett Just Hint That a Star Wars Fan-favorite Character Is Coming to Live-action?

Today’s new episode of The Book of Boba Fett has Star Wars fans freaking out about a popular character from Star Wars comics coming to live-action for the first time. That character was a supporting character in another series led by an even more popular character. Naturally, fans have to wonder, could one lead to the other? SPOILERS follow for The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 2: “The Tribes of Tatooine.” The new episode brings Black Krrsantan, the Wookie bounty hunter, into live-action. Introduced in Marvel’s ongoing Darth Vader comic in 2015, Krrsantan worked for Jabba the Hutt and Vader for a time. While in the Dark Lord of the Sith’s employ, he met the archeologist Doctor Aphra.

Aphra is the most popular new addition to the Star Wars canon from Marvel’s regaining the rights to publish Star Wars comic books. Introduced in the ongoing Darth Vader series, Aphra is intelligent and clever and proved a great foil to Vader while working for him. In that series, Vader formed something like a mirror image of Luke Skywalker’s group of friends. Aphra, the rogue treasure hunter, filled in Han Solo’s scoundrel role. The droids BT-1 and 0-0-0 filled in for RD-D2 and C-3PO. Black Krrsantan took Chewbacca’s place as the intimidating Wookie heavy.

Cover to Doctor Aphra #1

Aphra’s relationship with Krrsantan would extend beyond their working with Vader. After Vader disposed of his minions, the two continued to work together as Aphra proved popular enough to warrant her own Doctor Aphra ongoing series from Marvel. Given the extent of their relationship, many Aphra fans might feel that Krrsantan’s live-action debut is one step closer to Aphra appearing in live-action as well.

Since Aphra’s appearances thus far are limited to Marvel’s comics taking place during the original trilogy era, there are no clues as to where she might be in the post-Return of the Jedi era of The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian. That makes for exciting and unpredictable potential should she appear in The Book of Boba Fett or one of the other upcoming Star Wars shows on Disney+.

What did you think of “The Tribes of Tatooine?” Were you excited about Black Krrsantan’s live-action debut? Do you think it could lead to Doctor Aphra making an appearance? Let us know what you think in the comments. “The Tribes of Tatooine” is streaming now. Disney+ debuts new episodes of The Book of Boba Fett on Wednesdays.