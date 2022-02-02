The Book of Boba Fett Episode 6: Kevin Smith Gives Wide-eyed Reaction “Insanely Satisfying”

Kevin Smith stayed up late to have his mind blown by The Book of Boba Fett. SPOILER warning: spoilers follow for The Book of Boba Fett‘s sixth episode, “Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger.” Wednesday’s new The Book of Boba Fett episode included many callbacks to Star Wars’ past and appearances by fan-favorite characters. According to Smith’s tweet, he woke up at 3 a.m. to watch the episode as it came out. After all that Star Wars crammed into a single episode with a runtime of fewer than 50 minutes, Smith’s eyes were wide with amazement by the time the end credits rolled.

Smith tweeted, “Here’s me at 3, waking to watch @bobafett. And HOLY SHIT!!! This is some of the most nsanely satisfying @starwars ever made in live action! It’s not good, it’s beyond bliss! (Dear @screenrant: Please don’t click-bait my Tweet into ‘Kev Smith Tweets Boba: “Shit” and “Not good”!’)”

“Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger” began by bringing back a fan-favorite character from The Mandalorian‘s second season, Cobb Vanth. He’s the local marshal on Tatooine who was in possession of Boba Fett’s armor before Din Djarin bargained it away from him. He probably wished he had helped onto that armor when Cad Bane came walking out of the desert and into live-action for the first time. After a dual with the legendary Duros bounty hunter, fans aren’t sure if Vanth still has a future in the Star Wars universe.

Meanwhile, Din Djarin traveled to where Luke Skywalker was building his secret Jedi Temple. That’s where Grogu is training under Luke as Skywalker’s first apprentice at the new academy. The episode spends a lot of time on Grogu’s training, with appearances by R2-D2 and Ahsoka Tano. It ends with Luke Skywalker putting a major choice in front of Grogu that will determine his destiny. Does he want to follow the path of a Jedi, or to return to Din Djarin’s side as a Mandalorian foundling?

What did you think about The Book of Boba Fett‘s sixth episode, “Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger?” Were you as impressed as Kevin Smith? Let us know what you think about the episode in the comments section. The Book of Boba Fett, “Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger,” is streaming now on Disney+. The Book of Boba Fett’s season finale episode will debut next Wednesday, February 9th, on Disney+.