Star Wars Fans Are Worried About Cobb Vanth’s Fate After Book of Boba Fett Episode 6

SPOILER warning: spoilers follow for the sixth episode of The Book of Boba Fett, “Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger.” The Book of Boba Fett‘s sixth episode featured several major Star Wars cameos, including the live-action debut of Cad Bane, an important bounty hunter with connections to Boba Fett and Fennec Shand. In the episode, Cad Bane may have killed another fan-favorite returning character, Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant). Din Djarin came to Cobb looking for help on Boba Fett’s behalf. Cobb was considering it when Bane wandered out of the desert. In a duel, Bane shot Vanth and killed his deputy.

Cobb’s fate isn’t made clear by the episode. He appears to have been shot in the shoulder and falls to the ground. It’s unknown if he’s still alive as the town resident surround him.

That’s left Star Wars fans in a state of anxious disbelief. They’re taking to Twitter to express their feelings about Cobb Vanth’s return and possible demise. Some are even pointing out that Bane took down Hunter from Clone Force 99 the same way in an episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch and Hunter survived to tell the tale. Keep reading to see what they’re saying.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments. The Book of Boba Fett is streaming no on Disney+.

Is He Safe?

https://twitter.com/dilfsstrange/status/1488656497978585090

Now They Have That In Common

https://twitter.com/returntokamino/status/1488813880759488522

Me Right Now

https://twitter.com/adhdbuck/status/1488794824237101061

Like Hunter

https://twitter.com/dilfsstrange/status/1488793565908156418

Curses

https://twitter.com/bountysaber/status/1488796345724858370

He Got Shot

https://twitter.com/sarahdjarin/status/1488798000835141636

Winning and Losing

https://twitter.com/syndullasjedi/status/1488801522364256258

Taking a Nap

https://twitter.com/rexskywaIker/status/1488815094171459584

Put Him In the Tank

https://twitter.com/Matt_FOS/status/1488815003587477505

5 Minutes