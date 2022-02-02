The Book of Boba Fett Episode 6 Breakdown: Every Big Star Wars Character Cameo Explained

The Book of Boba Fett Episode 6 was Star Wars fan service on a whole other level – to put it lightly. As Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) prepares for war against the Pyke Syndicate for control of the Tatooine underworld, a collection of powerful allies all saw fate and the Force pushing them towards uniting around Boba Fett’s cause.

As such, The Book of Boba Fett “Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger” featured the biggest lineup of Star Wars character cameos we’ve ever seen. And because it was Dave Filoni in the director’s chair, many of those cameos were deep-cut references straight out of Star Wars Animated series Clone Wars, Rebels, and The Bad Batch.

Here is a breakdown of every major Star Wars character cameo in The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 6:

Cobb Vanth

Timothy Olyphant’s Cobb Vanth made his Star Wars Universe debut in the first episode of The Mandalorian Season 2. Vance is the Marshal of Tatooine settlement of Mos Pelgo, and the one who first obtained Boba Fett’s armor from the Jawas. The Mandalorian Din Djarin helped Cobb free Mos Pelgo and the local Tuskens from the terror of the Krayt dragon desert monster – in exchange for Vanth returning the Mandalorian armor he had not rightly earned.

In The Book of Boba Fett Episode 6 Cobb is asked by Mando to fight alongside Boba Fett’s group. Unfortunately, Cobb is gravely wounded by Pyke Syndicate mercenary Cad Bane, making his role in the final fight look like more of a cheerleading one.

The Mandalorian (Din Djarin)

In case you have somehow been completely tuned out to Star Wars news for the last week: The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin) got all of The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 5 dedicated to him. Chapter 6 also donated a lot of its time to Mando, and his journey to reconnect with his former charge, Grogu (aka Baby Yoda). At the end of The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 6, Mando joins up with Boba Fett’s crew to prepare for the final battle against the Pyke Syndicate for control of Tatooine.

R2-D2

Yes, the top icon of Star Wars has to appear in pretty much every facet of the franchise – and The Book of Boba Fett is no exception. In Chapter 6, R2 is dutifully overseeing an ant-droid army’s construction of Luke Skywalker’s first Jedi school and acts as the greeting party for Din Djarin’s visit – by making a bench for Mando to sit on, and then catching a droid nap while they wait for the Jedi to show up.

Luke Skywalker

Mark Hamill returns for another (longer) Star Wars TV cameo as a younger Luke Skywalker (thanks to de-aging visual effects). Luke’s appearance was the big twist at the end of The Mandalorian Season 2; in The Book of Boba Fett, Luke has begun training Grogu on the site of what will be the first new Jedi school. Luke is uncertain of Grogu’s path as a Jedi, and so offers the young Force-sensitive foundling a choice: choose the way of the Jedi, or the way of the Mandalorian.

Grogu

Grogu – aka Baby Yoda – started training as a Jedi under Luke Skywalker in The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 6. We learned that Grogu was a youngling that escaped the Jedi Temple on Coruscant during Order 66 (in Revenge of the Sith); Baby Yoda also learned about “Old Yoda” for the first time, and was given his lightsaber as a gift. However, Din Djarin left a gift for Grogu that may pull the little green guy back toward the Mandalorian life: a set of Beskar chain mail armor.

Ahsoka Tano

Anakin Skywalker’s former padawan and hero of the Clone Wars, Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) shows up in The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 6 to help mediate Din Djarin’s attempted reunion with Grogu. Ahsoka steers Mando into leaving Baby Yoda to find his own path, uninterrupted, and also helps guide Luke Skywalker’s teaching of Grogu – before setting out on her own way again.

Ahsoka’s meeting with Luke was a major moment of Star Wars fan service (given her complicated history with her father). It was also a nice backdoor teaser for Dawson’s Ahsoka Disney+ series, which could arrive as soon as this year.

Cad Bane

One of Star Wars’ most infamous bounty hunters has just made live-action debut. if you don’t know the name, Cad Bane has been a pivotal player in all the major Star Wars animated series – Clone Wars, Rebels, and The Bad Batch. Bane has major connections to big events and milestones in the Star Wars Universe, including being a nemesis of Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi; a partner/employee of Palpatine and Count Dooku; a mentee of legendary bounty hunter Jango Fett, and early mentor of his son Boba Fett; a rival of Fennec Shand while on a job to kill Boba’s secret clone sister, Omega.

Now that Cad Bane is backing the Pyke Syndicate in Book of Boba Fett, his reunion with Boba and Fennec looks like it will be a bloody one. He already went to Mos Pegos and shot down Marshal Cobb Vanth, proving that even in his older age, Bane hasn’t lost his step.