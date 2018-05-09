Build-A-Bear Workshop Unveils a Star Wars Day Deal and Millennium Falcon Plush

Star Wars Day is kicking off a bit early at Build-A-Bear Workshop! They’ve just announced that you can purchase at Chewbacca plush complete with sound chip for only $20. That’s over 50% off the list price, so grab one here while you can. The deal ends on May 9th or while supplies last.

Another reason to take advantage of the Chewbacca deal is coming up on May 10th. That’s when Build-A-Bear Workshop will launch a pre-stuffed Millennium Falcon to celebrate the upcoming release of Solo: A Star Wars Story on May 25th. The ship can accommodate most Build-A-Bear Workshop plushes, but the Chewbacca plush really belongs in the pilot seat. When the Millennium Falcon plush is released, you’ll be able to find it right here alongside the rest of Build-A-Bear Workshop’s Star Wars lineup.

In related news, two new superhero bears have joined the Avengers: Infinity War team at Build-A-Bear Workshop! Groot always gets a lot of attention when it comes to adorable products like this, but the Iron Spider version steals the show as far as I’m concerned. The costume is just perfect.

You can order the Iron Spider bear right here for $28. The Teenage Groot Bear is available here for the same price. Both of these cuddly heroes join the recently released Black Panther bear on the Avengers team, though you can find more characters on Build-A-Bear Workshop’s Marvel page (an Iron Man costume is also a new addition). Keep in mind that shipping is free on orders of $45 or more. Official descriptions for each of the newest additions in the Marvel Build-A-Bear Workshop lineup are available below.

Teenage Groot Bear:

“I am Groot!” The last surviving member of a tree-like alien race, Teenage Groot Bear is a gentle giant of a furry friend! Although he is calm and quiet, Groot has tremendous strength and is a very loyal partner to his friend Rocket Raccoon. Join the Avengers on their mission to save Earth and make your own Teenage Groot Bear!

Iron Spider-Man Bear:

The universe is threatened by dark forces, but Iron Spider-Man Bear is ready to join the rest of the Avengers to come to the rescue! This heroic furry friend features Iron Spider-Man’s signature bodysuit built into its fur. Suit up your furry friend with fun outfits, sounds and accessories to make it even more unstoppable!

Black Panther Bear:

Hero. Legend. King. Live up to your legacy with Make-Your-Own Black Panther Bear! With T’Challa’s signature bodysuit built into its fur, this epic furry friend is the perfect movie-watching companion for superfans. Plus, it features an ultra-cool Black Panther graphic on its paw pad. Embrace your warrior spirit with this awesome furry friend!

