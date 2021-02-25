Disney Is Hiring For The Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser

✖

The Walt Disney Company has been touting their new Star Wars hotel / experience for some time now. Perhaps the best indicator that this thing is finally about to get off the ground is that a job listing for a "Hotel Services Director - Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser" has popped up on the official Disney Careers website. As you might expect, taking this job requires whoever applies to have a pretty solid resume in hospitality but considering that this isn't a traditional hotel by any means it's going to take a very specific person (who can handle living on a Star Wars spaceship) to take it on. The official job description reads:

"Disney is searching for a seasoned hotelier with senior leadership hospitality experience on land or at sea to serve as Hotel Services Director for our new Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser. As a Hotel Services Director you will lead and implement a unique immersive two-night experience aligned with our Star Wars franchise. A passion for bringing ideas to life, creativity, value a non-traditional work environment, and balance traditional hotel experience with immersive entertainment are all important traits you will need to have to be successful in this role."

Unlike typical cruise or hotels from The Walt Disney Company, the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser is a two-day, two-night experience that allows those attending to "become the heroes" in their own Star Wars Story. Described as "a new type of immersive experience that only Disney could create," Disney Parks says that at the attraction "guests will cruise the galaxy in style aboard the Halcyon, known for its impeccable service and exotic destinations. Onboard, you’ll stay in well-appointed cabins, experience onboard dining, make a planet-side excursion to Black Spire Outpost on Batuu, and much more."

People on board will be able to look through their windows and watch as they jump to hyperspace, take part in a a multi-day story that interweaves with members of the crew, other passengers, and familiar Star Wars characters.

As the description says, those staying in the hotel, ahem, Star Cruiser, will have direct access to the Star Wars Galaxy's Edge area of the park, allowing guests to spend their entire trip exclusively encountering attractions celebrating Star Wars, making it the next best thing to starring in a sci-fi adventure.

The opening for the Galactic Starcruiser was put off by the COVID-19 pandemic but Disney maintains that it will still open at some point this year, later in 2021. Stay tuned for details on Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser as we learn about them!