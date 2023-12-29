Disney's Star Wars Darth Vader Lightsaber Electronic Water Bottle Drops On January 2nd

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

After a short delay, it appears that shopDisney is finally ready to release their Star Wars Darth Vader Lightsaber hilt water bottle on January 2nd. In addition to simply looking fantastic, it will include a button that opens the top and activates a light-up feature and sound effects. It can hold roughly 770ml / 26 oz of liquid, though it is not intended for hot drinks. There's even a red lanyard with Star Wars graphics that will make it more convenient to carry.

We expect that the ligthsaber water bottle is expected to be available starting at 8am PT / 11am ET on January 2nd here at shopDisney on January 2nd, though that time has not been confirmed. This article will be updated with additional information if/when it becomes available. Note that the water bottle is currently available at the Parks for $34.99, so that may or may not be the price listed online when it goes live. You should also keep in mind that shipping is free on orders $75 or more using the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Don't feel bad about being super excited about a water bottle. Disney recently released a Starbucks tumbler inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas that basically started riots when it sold out lightning fast on two occasions, so don't be surprised if a similar situation occurs this time around.

On a related note, a Luke Skywalker ligthsaber was previously released in Hasbro's Star Wars Black Series Force FX lineup, but the Elite version that launched last year features advanced LEDs, sounds, and more realistic deco. A switch and button on the hilt can be used to activate the effects, which include progressive ignition, battle clash effect, wall-cutting effect, blaster deflect, duel effect, and battle sequence mode.

If you haven't added it to your collection yet, now would be the time. Originally priced at $278.99, the Star Wars Black Series Luke Skywalker Force FX Elite Electronic Lightsaber is currently available right here on Amazon for $169.99, or 39% off the list price.