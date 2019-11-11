This Massive Toy Sale is a Black Friday Killer

There is a toy sale happening on Best Buy right now that will rival pretty much any deal that Black Friday and Cyber Monday has to offer. Basically, Best Buy is offering an additional 25% off a huge collection of toys and collectibles – many of which were discounted to begin with. Plus, shipping is free on everything.

The sale is part of a limited time promotion geared towards Best Buy members (joining is free) that offers an additional 25% off a single toy of your choice. When logged into your account, all of the toys available here will feature the offer, which you must click like a coupon before adding to your cart. Since the coupon is single use, your best bet is to go big. Here are a some good options to get you started:

The list above is just a handful of the more expensive items that are available, but the collection includes over 1000 toys that cover everything from L.O.L. Surprise and Frozen toys to Hasbro’s high end Marvel and Star Wars gear. Note that we’re already seeing a lot of sell outs, and the promotion ends on November 15th. Take advantage while you still can.

