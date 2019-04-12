Entire Star Wars Franchise To Be Made Available On Disney+

The entire Star Wars saga will be available on Disney+ by the end of 2020, company executives revealed at Disney’s Investor Day. The streaming service, which will debut in November, will be home to not just the theatrical features but tie-ins such as the fan-favorite animated series as well. Some of the Star Wars content has entanglements elsewhere, but according to Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy, all of those entanglements will be gone by 2020, and when Star Wars Episode IX appears on the app, it will join the original trilogy, the prequel trilogy, and Star Wars Story films Rogue One and Solo. A TV series spinoff to Rogue One will launch as a Disney+ exclusive.

“It’s remarkable to think that Episode IX will represent the culmination of what George Lucas began 40 years ago with the Skywalker saga,” Kennedy said. She told the audience that characters from the films “populate a mythology that has impacted audiences throughout multiple generations.” Disney, who own as many beloved characters as any other company on the planet, also added The Simpsons to their repertoire. During the same presentation, it was announced that the long-running animated sitcom will be exclusively streaming at Disney+. It appears as though Star Wars content through The Force Awakens will be available at launch for Disney+, with The Last Jedi and Solo joining later. The as-yet-untitled Episode IX will make its SVOD debut on the service.

Disney+ will launch at a $6.99 monthly price point and allow subscribers to download an unlimited amount of content to mobile devices for offline viewing. That means, in theory, a new generation of viewers could be introduced to the entire Skywalker saga over a weekend for under $10.

Fans have yet to see an official glimpse of Star Wars: Episode IX, or even learn its title, though this week’s Star Wars Celebration will likely see the reveal of many details about the adventure. Star Wars: Episode IX hits theaters on December 20th.

