The Mandalorian's Gina Carano Breaks Silence After Star Wars Firing

After Lucasfilm confirming that actress Gina Carano would no longer be in The Mandalorian or any other Star Wars projects earlier this week, Carano shared a statement revealing that she is developing her own movie and that she aims to send a "direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob." The firing came after months of fans expressing their frustrations with Carano's behavior on social media, including statements against wearing masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus as well as transphobic remarks. The firing came after Carano posted messages comparing the treatment of conservatives to the experience of Jews during the Holocaust, which she would then go on to delete.

"The Daily Wire is helping make one of my dreams — to develop and produce my own film — come true. I cried out and my prayer was answered," Carano shared in a statement to Deadline. "I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob. I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them.”

Carano is set to develop, produce, and star in the new film.

Regardless of reactions to Carano's Cara Dune in The Mandalorian, many fans have been expressing their disappointment in her social media behavior for months, as some hoped to see the actress removed from the franchise. At the time of these earlier instances, Carano's co-stars and Star Wars collaborators stood by their colleague, but her transphobic comments and anti-mask stances clearly weren't sitting well with Disney, as it was revealed that she was slated to be starring in her own spinoff that was planned to be announced last December. Based on her social media behavior, no mention of Carano or plans for her Star Wars future was made at The Walt Disney Company's Investor Day.

“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views,” Carano's post read, though she would delete it shortly after.

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future," Lucasfilm shared in a statement. "Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

The actress was also dropped by her agency.