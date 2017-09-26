Latest Han Solo Photo Teases Homage To Ralph McQuarrie

Ron Howard’s latest tease adds yet another alphabet to the Star Wars universe, though it might be familiar to die hard fans.

The director posted a photo from the set of the untitled Han Solo movie featuring degraded signage with characters that look very similar to the Mandalorian characters called Mando’a. Check out the photo below and see for yourself!

Videos by ComicBook.com

But is that actually an indication that Han and Chewbacca will be taking the Millennium Falcon over to the home planet of his enemy Boba Fett? While the characters look like they could be from Mando’a, the characters don’t exactly line up. Check out the alphabet below:

So while these could be different characters in that alphabet, there’s also some evidence that hints it could be something else entirely.

There are pieces of concept art from visual mastermind Ralph McQuarrie that contain symbols which look similar to the characters on the damaged sign.

The piece of art shows the interior of the Rebels Yavin IV base, with large cone statues adorned with symbols that look much like the signage Howard showed. And then there’s the fact that the director tagged the photo with #McQuarrie.

Either way, whether Han Solo ventures to Mandalore or a Rebel base, it sounds like the film is going to dwell firmly in the history of the galaxy and further flesh out the Star Wars lore. We’ve already seen teases of Corellia, Tatooine, and the spice mines on Kessel.

Howard has overseen over eight weeks of filming since taking over for departed directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, and in that span we’ve learned more about the movie than during the entirety of Lord and Miller’s time on the film.

With principal actors wrapping up their time on the film and shooting winding down, maybe we’ll finally get to watch the first trailer for the movie. And, who knows, maybe even learn what the damn thing will be called.

The untitled Han Solo movie hits theaters on May 25, 2018.