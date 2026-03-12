Star Wars’ Mandalorian Movie Was So Secret, Even Pedro Pascal Didn’t Know It Was Happening

When fans think about how secretive studios such as Lucasfilm, Marvel, and DC can be, it’s usually in relation to marketing campaigns for upcoming projects. In an effort to preserve spoilers (allowing people to still be surprised when the show or movie comes out), promotion becomes a delicate balancing act of revealing enough to excite viewers while still keeping key details under lock and key. But sometimes, the levels of secrecy can be so extreme that they extend to project announcements. Even though there were rumblings that a Mandalorian movie was in the works, star Pedro Pascal was caught off guard when The Mandalorian and Grogu was revealed.

As part of Empire‘s cover story about the upcoming Star Wars film, Pascal recalled when he learned about the movie’s existence. “There were whispers about a movie. I didn’t hang onto or listen too closely to the whispers, because I wanted it to happen so badly,” he said. “I suppose I mistook the information as whispers, rather than being told that it was going to happen. I can only interpret that as me managing [my] expectations.”

The Mandalorian and Grogu Was a Surprise Announcement

Odds are, Pedro Pascal wasn’t the only one shocked to hear that Din Djarin and Grogu were headed to movie theaters. Lucasfilm’s official announcement of The Mandalorian and Grogu was likely a surprise to most fans. At Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023, a trio of new Star Wars films was revealed: James Mangold’s Dawn of the Jedi, Dave Filoni’s New Republic era movie, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s New Jedi Order. At least publicly, there was no indication that The Mandalorian and Grogu was going to happen. Most people probably assumed Djarin and Grogu would be back in The Mandalorian Season 4 on Disney+ while Lucasfilm ironed out a new film slate.

Instead, The Mandalorian and Grogu is beating all three of those aforementioned films to the big screen, making it the first new Star Wars movie in seven years. In some ways, it’s an unexpected project to end that extended hiatus since it’s a continuation of a TV show, but at the same time, it’s understandable why this is the direction Lucasfilm chose. The Mandalorian has been the flagship Star Wars brand since it launched in 2019 and was a very popular series on Disney+. On paper, it feels like a relatively safe bet to kick off this new era of Star Wars movies, winning fans over with adorable Grogu hijinks and hard-hitting action.

In the earliest days of the Mandalorian and Grogu marketing campaign, Lucasfilm took the secretive approach to another extreme by releasing materials that revealed next to nothing about the movie’s story. The teaser that debuted in fall 2025 was divisive, relying entirely on vibes as it didn’t reveal any plot details. The bizarre Super Bowl spot was even more controversial, as it parodied old Budweiser ads instead of using footage from the actual movie to sell audiences on the project. The promotional strategy made fans concerned about The Mandalorian and Grogu‘s quality, but the latest trailer got things back on track, showcasing cinematic visuals and action while also hinting at compelling story arcs.

Time will tell if The Mandalorian and Grogu gets this new era of Star Wars off on the right foot. Lucasfilm appears to be pivoting back to theatrical releases, with Star Wars: Starfighter set for release in May 2027 and a bevy of other films in various stages of development. People will feel a lot better about the future of Star Wars if The Mandalorian and Grogu is a well-received box office hit, reigniting excitement and passion for the franchise on the big screen.

