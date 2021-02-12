Hasbro Reportedly Cancelling Cara Dune Figure Orders in Wake of Gina Carano Controversy

✖

Hasbro, the manufacturer of the main line of Star Wars toys, has reportedly cancelled orders on an upcoming action figure featuring Cara Dune, the character played by Gina Carano on The Mandalorian. The news comes via Big Bad Toy Store, who emailed customers who had preordered the figure to inform them of the decision and to cancel retail orders of the toy. The move comes on the heels of Disney severing ties with Carano earlier this week following the latest in a series of inflammatory social media posts, many of which have led to calls for Carano to be fired from the hit Disney+ series.

Following the firing, Carano's management dropped her. Today, it was announced that she would be making a movie with conservative activist Ben Shapiro through his commentary website Daily Wire.

You can read the text of the email from Big Bad Toy Store, and see a screenshot, below.

"We have been informed by Hasbro that they have cancelled production of the Star Wars: The Black Series 6" Cara Dune (The Mandalorian) and will not be fulfilling our order. Unfortunately, this means we must cancel our pre-orders for this item. We apologize for the inconvenience and greatly appreciate your understanding."

The abrupt move has led fans to wonder what will come of Cara Dune -- whether Disney will recast the character and continue on, or kill her off-camera when The Mandalorian comes back for its third season. The character was expected to be a big part of some of the company's upcoming Star Wars TV plans -- but that is obviously no longer happening.

Some fans on social media are already wondering if the cancellation of ancillary merchandise like toys could mean that Cara Dune will be written out of the story altogether, although it's equally likely that Disney would need to pay Carano for likeness rights, and that they are unwilling to do that. It's also possible the likeness rights and merchandising rights were built into her Mandalorian contract, which Disney has cancelled.

News of Carano's exit also came with the reveal that there were plans for Carano to headline a new Star Wars series, with Lucasfilm having enough doubts about her social media behavior that she wasn't announced to be involved with any of the projects revealed at The Walt Disney Company's Investor Day last December. It's unknown if Carano was attached to the Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic series or an entirely different project, but whatever plans they might have had for her character, they have likely now been scrapped.