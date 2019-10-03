Hasbro’s Star Wars Black Series Triple Force Friday Figures Arrive Tonight

We are only hours away from the kickoff of Disney / Lucasfilm’s Star Wars Triple Force Friday event, and Hasbro’s The Black Series figures are going to be one of the hottest new items. If you were planning to add them to your collection, here’s everything you need to know…

Hasbro’s entire lineup of Star Wars the Black Series figures for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, The Mandalorian, and Jedi: Fallen Order will available to order right here at Entertainment Earth starting at 9pm PT (12pm ET) tonight October 3rd / 4th with the exception of a handful of exclusives which are detailed individually below. You’ll also find details on the rest of The Black Series figure releases (note that some of The Black Series releases were announced previously and can be pre-ordered now).

SUPREME LEADER KYLO REN

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH SUPREME LEADER KYLO REN Figure: Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH SUPREME LEADER KYLO REN figure, inspired by STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER. This figure comes with a SUPREME LEADER KYLO REN-inspired accessory and features premium deco with four fully articulated limbs that makes it a great addition to any STAR WARS collection. Includes figure and 1 accessory.

REY & D-O 2-PACK

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH REY & D-O 2-PACK: Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH REY & D-O 2-PACK, inspired by STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER. This 2-pack comes with character-inspired accessories and features premium deco that makes a great addition to any STAR WARS collection. Includes figure, droid, and 3 accessories.

JANNAH

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH JANNAH Figure: Fans and collectors can imagine exciting moments from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH JANNAH figure, inspired by the STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER. This figure comes with 5 JANNAH-inspired accessories, and features premium detail and multiple points of articulation, making it a great addition to any STAR WARS collection. Includes figure and 5 accessories.

THE MANDALORIAN

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH THE MANDALORIAN Figure: Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH THE MANDALORIAN figure, inspired by the THE MANDALORIAN live-action TV series on Disney Plus. This figure comes with THE MANDALORIAN-inspired accessories, and features premium detail and multiple points of articulation, making it a great addition to any STAR WARS collection. Includes figure and 2 accessories.

OFFWORLD JAWA

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH OFFWORLD JAWA Figure: Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH OFFWORLD JAWA figure, inspired by the THE MANDALORIAN live-action TV series on Disney Plus. This figure comes with OFFWORLD JAWA-inspired accessories, and features premium detail and multiple points of articulation, making it a great addition to any STAR WARS collection. Includes figure and 2 accessories.

CARA DUNE

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH CARA DUNE Figure: Fans and collectors can imagine exciting moments from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH CARA DUNE figure, inspired by THE MANDALORIAN live-action TV series on Disney Plus. This figure comes with 3 CARA DUNE-inspired accessories, and features premium detail and multiple points of articulation, making it a great addition to any STAR WARS collection. Includes figure and 3 accessories.

CAL KESTIS

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH CAL KESTIS Figure: Fans and collectors can imagine exciting moments from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH CAL KESTIS figure, inspired by the STAR WARS JEDI: FALLEN ORDER video game. This figure comes with a CAL KESTIS-inspired accessory, and features premium detail and multiple points of articulation, making it a great addition to any STAR WARS collection. Includes figure, droid, and 1 accessory.

SECOND SISTER INQUISITOR

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH SECOND SISTER INQUISITOR Figure: Fans and collectors can imagine exciting moments from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH SECOND SISTER INQUISITOR figure, inspired by the STAR WARS JEDI: FALLEN ORDER video game. This figure comes with a SECOND SISTER INQUISITOR-inspired accessory, and features premium detail and multiple points of articulation, making it a great addition to any STAR WARS collection. Includes figure and 1 accessory.

FIRST ORDER STORMTROOPER

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH FIRST ORDER STORMTROOPER Figure: Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH FIRST ORDER STORMTROOPER figure, inspired by STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI. This figure comes with FIRST ORDER STORMTROOPER-inspired accessories, and features premium detail and multiple points of articulation, making it a great addition to any STAR WARS collection. Includes figure and 2 accessories.

SITH TROOPER

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH SITH TROOPER Figure: Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium SITH TROOPER figure, inspired by STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER. The STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH SITH TROOPER action figure features premium deco and four fully articulated limbs, and comes with two SITH TROOPER-inspired accessories that makes it a great addition to any STAR WARS collection. Includes figure and 2 accessories. This figure is available to pre-order at Entertainment Earth now.

SUPREME LEADER KYLO REN FORCE FX ELITE LIGHTSABER

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES SUPREME LEADER KYLO REN FORCE FX ELITE LIGHTSABER: Fans can imagine the biggest battles in STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER with the STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES SUPREME LEADER KYLO REN FORCE FX ELITE LIGHTSABER. The real metal hilt features design and deco based on KYLO REN’S iconic Lightsaber featured in STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS, STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI, and STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER. 80 LED lights and movie-inspired sound effects make this the most realistic FORCE FX LIGHTSABER yet. Slide and press buttons on the hilt to activate progressive ignition, battle clash effect, molten glow effect, and unstable plasma effect. Proudly display this Lightsaber on the included stand, with or without the removable blades, and show off the included collectible coin. Includes lightsaber, stand, and collectible coin. Requires 3 1.5V AA batteries, not included.

LUKE SKYWALKER BATTLE SIMULATION ELECTRONIC HELMET

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES LUKE SKYWALKER BATTLE SIMULATION ELECTRONIC HELMET: Featuring highly-detailed deco, movie-inspired design, interior padding, lights, and sound FX, this full-scale replica of LUKE SKYWALKER’S iconic helmet is a great addition to any fan’s collection. Synchronized LED lights and 3 speakers create an immersive battle simulation experience, featuring energy blaster fire FX and communication from R2-D2. Flip the switch inside the helmet to choose between a simulation of piloting an X-Wing at the Battle of Yavin or a Snowspeeder at the Battle of Hoth. Requires 3 1.5V AAA batteries, not included. The helmet is available to pre-order here at Walmart right now.

CARBONIZED COLLECTION (EXCLUSIVE)

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CARBONIZED COLLECTION: Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CARBONIZED COLLECTION figures, inspired by a variety of STAR WARS entertainment including the THE MANDALORIAN live-action TV series on Disney Plus, the STAR WARS JEDI: FALLEN ORDER video game, and STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER. The STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CARBONIZED COLLECTION is treated with a sleek metallic finish for a premium figure that really stands out in any STAR WARS fan’s collection and features premium detail and multiple points of articulation. Characters in this collection include THE MANDALORIAN (exclusively at Target), SECOND SISTER INQUISITOR (exclusively at GameStop), SITH TROOPER (exclusively at Amazon), and FIRST ORDER JET TROOPER (exclusively at Walmart).

PURGE STORMTROOPER (EXCLUSIVE)

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH PURGE STORMTROOPER Figure: Fans and collectors can imagine exciting moments from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH PURGE STORMTROOPER figure, inspired by the STAR WARS JEDI: FALLEN ORDER video game. This figure comes with a PURGE STORMTROOPER- inspired accessory, and features premium detail and multiple points of articulation, making it a great addition to any STAR WARS collection. Includes figure and 2 accessories. Available exclusively at GameStop.

FIRST ORDER ELITE SNOWTROOPER (EXCLUSIVE)

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH FIRST ORDER ELITE SNOWTROOPER Figure: Inspired by the latest generation of cold weather assault troopers in STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER, this STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH FIRST ORDER ELITE SNOWTROOPER figure is great for display in any STAR WARS collection. With multiple points of articulation, STAR WARS-inspired detail, and 2 FIRST ORDER ELITE SNOWTROOPER-inspired accessories, this figure is great for display in any STAR WARS collection. Includes figure and 2 accessories. Available exclusively at Target.

