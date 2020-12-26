Hawkeye Star Jeremy Renner Celebrated the Holidays With Baby Yoda

✖

Happy Holidays, Marvel and Star Wars fans! Yesterday was Christmas Day and it seems many people were gifted with their very own Grogus. Baby Yoda merch was not available yet last holiday season, which means many people are making up for it in a big way in 2020. Even famous folks involved with other franchises are loving their Grogu merch. Jeremy Renner, who plays Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, took to social media yesterday to show off his new companion.

"Merry Christmas and happy happy holidays from us," Renner wrote. You can check out the adorable photo of Renner and Grogu in the post below:

Merry Christmas and happy happy holidays from us ... pic.twitter.com/3I0rgc0Tcy — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) December 26, 2020

We've been seeing a lot of fun Star Wars-themed holiday content this week, especially related to The Mandalorian. Lucasfilm showed off their adorable holiday card featuring Grogu and Din Djarin on a sleigh ride. Rosario Dawson, who plays Ahsoka Tano, also took to Instagram to share a cute image from @papa_palpatine_photography that features Ahsoka, Grogu, Mando, and a jolly snowman.

Jon Favreau recently gave his blessing for using "Baby Yoda" on Good Morning America. "Everybody knows Grogu as 'Baby Yoda.' Which, by the way, is fine with all of us. We still call him Baby Yoda too, but he prefers to be called 'Grogu,' if you notice in the show. He perks up a lot when you say his name."

As for Renner, the actor is currently filming the Hawkeye series for Disney+ alongside Hailee Steinfeld, who is playing Kate Bishop. While we've seen photos of her on set this month, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige finally confirmed her involvement at the Disney Investors Day live stream.

We have already seen a lot of exciting content from the Hawkeye set including a first look at the show's villains and moments that seem to be straight out of the comics. After Feige made his announcement, Steinfeld took to social media to comment on the casting news for the first time. "Incredibly excited to officially share this with the world...," she wrote.

In addition to Renner and Steinfeld, Hawkeye will star Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Fra Fee as The Clown, Tony Dalton as Swordsman, Alaqua Cox as Echo, Zahn McClarnon William Lopez, and Florence Pugh reprising her Black Widow role of Yelena Belova.

The first two seasons of Star Wars: The Mandalorian are now available to watch on Disney+. Hawkeye is also expected to debut exclusively on Disney+.