The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda Go On a Sleigh Ride in Lucasfilm's 2020 Holiday Card

✖

Season two of Star Wars: The Mandalorian just came to an end and it's not the only thing folks are saying goodbye to. After a long and rough road, people are finally saying "good riddance" to 2020. With only a couple of weeks left in the year, people are sending out their holiday cards and wishing people well into what will hopefully be a better new year. Lucasfilm sent out Christmas cards this year, and the art is a joyous nod to The Mandalorian and the holidays. The image of Mando and Grogu on a sleigh ride was created by Christian Alzmann and recently shared on Twitter by Lucasfilm's Chris Argyropoulos.

"Lucasfilm’s holiday card this year. Wishing you all a happy & healthy 2021. #ThisIsTheWay," @ThatChrisA wrote. You can check out the card in the tweet below:

Lucasfilm’s holiday card this year. Wishing you all a happy & healthy 2021. #ThisIsTheWay pic.twitter.com/KgKTn4LT8X — Chris Argyropoulos (@ThatChrisA) December 19, 2020

Fans have been talking about The Mandalorian's season finale, "Chapter 16: The Rescue," nonstop on social media since yesterday. The episode featured an epic surprise cameo, news of another spin-off, teased a season three rivalry, and much more. Now we just have to wait and wonder what's going to happen in season three of the Disney+ series.

While Star Wars: The Mandalorian is the current talk of the town, there are a whole lot of exciting projects in the works for Lucasfilm. During Disney Investor Day, Kathleen Kennedy announced that two new Disney+ shows (Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic) will tie in with The Mandalorian, confirmed the untitled Star Wars film from Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, shared footage from Leslye Headland's new show The Bad Batch, gave fans a glimpse at the upcoming Rogue One prequel series Andor, and revealed that Hayden Christensen would be returning to play Darth Vader in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series. During The Mandalorian finale's post-credit scene, it was also revealed that Boba Fett and Fennec Shand would be leading The Book of Boba Fett. Currently, it's unclear if it will be a brand new show or part of The Mandalorian.

Which Star Wars project are you most excited about? Have you seen any cool Star Wars: The Mandalorian holiday cards this year? Tell us in the comments!

Star Wars: The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.