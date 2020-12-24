The Mandalorian’s Rosario Dawson Shares Adorable Holiday Card Featuring Grogu and Ahsoka Tano

✖

Merry Christmas Eve, Star Wars fans! We've been seeing some fun Star Wars-themed holiday content this week, especially related to The Mandalorian. Lucasfilm showed off their adorable holiday card featuring Grogu AKA Baby Yoda and Din Djarin AKA Mando on a sleigh ride, and they're not the only ones to channel the Disney+ characters this holiday season. Rosario Dawson, who plays Ahsoka Tano, took to Instagram today to share a great image from @papa_palpatine_photography that features Ahsoka, Grogu, Mando, and a jolly snowman.

"MERRY CHRISTMAS EVEryone! Via: @papa_palpatine_photography To all my Family and Friends. Merry Christmas 🎄 and have a Happy New Year," Dawson wrote. You can check out the image below:

During the Disney Investor Day live stream last week, Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy announced a slate of new Disney+ shows including a series titled Star Wars: Ahsoka, which will see Dawson continuing to play the role that originated in the animated series Star Wars: Clone Wars. The show is expected to tie in with both The Mandalorian and the upcoming Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic.

"I'm just really glad that [Ahsoka] lived, that we've been able to continue growing with her. I think that she's so special,” Dawson previously told StarWars.com. "So many of the wonderful, awesome Jedi that we love and have gotten their stories told, are male, and you saw them older. When you got to see Anakin grow up it made such a huge difference."

As for Grogu, Jon Favreau recently gave his blessing for using "Baby Yoda" on Good Morning America. "Everybody knows Grogu as 'Baby Yoda.' Which, by the way, is fine with all of us. We still call him Baby Yoda too, but he prefers to be called 'Grogu,' if you notice in the show. He perks up a lot when you say his name."

Now that a wide range of Baby Yoda merch is finally available, fans of The Mandalorian have celebrated the beloved little dude by using toys and other items to top their Christmas trees.

"The Christmas tree thing, that's a bit of a new one. But I love that," Favreau said. "I think it's because when we first showed Baby Yoda ... there was no merchandise for the whole first year. So people had to have ingenuity. So on Etsy, online, on social media, you would see people making their own Baby Yoda stuff. So this kind of keeps in that tradition."

The first two seasons of Star Wars: The Mandalorian are now streaming on Disney+.