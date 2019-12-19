John Boyega Isn’t Happy About Oscar Isaac and Keri Russell’s Characters' History in The Rise of Skywalker

✖

D23 Expo is currently in full swing in Anaheim, which means fans of Star Wars, Marvel, and other Disney properties are getting tons of new news and information. Many celebrities are currently at the con, including much of the cast of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The upcoming film will be the final installment of the current trilogy and see the return of many fan-favorite characters as well as some new ones, including Keri Russell's Zorri Bliss. According to today's event, Russell's character has a history with Oscar Isaac's Poe, and there's one person who isn't happy about it: John Boyega (Finn).

Oscar Isaac comforts a sad John Boyega over his history with Keri Russell’s character: “We were young. Everyone was experimenting." — Aaron Couch (@AaronCouch) August 24, 2019

John Boyega is NOT happy about whatever history Poe had with Keri Russell’s character. — Brett White (@brettwhite) August 24, 2019

This reaction is fueling the hearts of FinnPoe shippers everywhere. While a relationship between Finn and Poe is pretty darn unlikely, many of us have been holding out hope that the two characters will end up being the franchise's first queer couple. Despite it being an unlikely ending, it's delightful knowing Boyega and Isaac are fans of the ship.

Some fans are struggling with what is likely just a tease:

"Oscar Isaac and John Boyega hint at their characters being more than friends" pic.twitter.com/xGmm6smrHJ — ✨ Hamish Steele ✨ (@hamishsteele) August 24, 2019

While others are taking whatever queer crumbs we can get:

Oscar Isaac and John Boyega doing some Finn/Poe flirting/teasing on staaaaage. #D23Expo #AgentMLovesD23Expo — Ryan Penagos (@AgentM) August 24, 2019

In addition to being an "old friend" of Poe's, Zorri Bliss has been likened to Benicio del Toro's Star Wars: The Last Jedi character, DJ, and has been teased as a much seedier character than fans anticipated.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.