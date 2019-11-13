Jon Favreau Celebrates His Birthday with The Mandalorian Cast, Reveals Epic Cake

Star Wars: The Mandalorian will be the first-ever live-action Star Wars series, and the first big show to premiere on Disney+ when it launches next month. The new show is being helmed by Jon Favreau, who is known for directing Iron Man, The Jungle Book, The Lion King, and more as well as playing Happy Hogan in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Today, Favreau is celebrating his 53rd birthday, and he just shared a photo of his epic The Mandalorian birthday cake alongside some of the show’s stars. The photo includes Carl Weathers, Gina Carano, and Pedro Pascal as well as co-showrunner, Dave Filoni, who directed episodes one and five of the upcoming series.

“#themandalorian birthday cake,” Favreau wrote.

While Favreau did not direct any of The Mandalorian‘s first eight episodes, it was recently announced that he will be helming an episode in the next season. Favreau, who wrote part of the series, previously explained to Entertainment Weekly that he wanted to direct an episode this year, but prior commitments stopped him from doing it in season one.

“We’re working on Season Two, writing, prepping with the directors, and getting ready to direct myself, actually,” Favreau confirmed. “I didn’t get a chance the last time around because I was doing Lion King. So I’ll step in for one of them.”

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as the titular bounty hunter, who travels the outer reaches of the lawless galaxy, surviving as a mercenary-for-hire. The series is set shortly after the events of the original trilogy of films and is expected to have a unique approach on the franchise. The cast also includes Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Nick Nolte, Omid Abtahi, Emily Swallow, Werner Herzog, and Taika Waititi as the voice of IG-11.

In addition to The Mandalorian, other upcoming Star Wars series will include a show that stars Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story which is set to feature the return of Diego Luna as Cassian Andor and Alan Tudyk as K-2SO.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian will premiere on Disney+ on November 12th.