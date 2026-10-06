Star Wars: Galactic Racer Just Released Today, And It’s Already Free for Millions to Play

The newest Star Wars video game to launch in 2026, Star Wars: Galactic Racer, has finally become available today. Prior to its release, reviews for Galactic Racer hit the internet and they ended up being incredibly high. So much so, in fact, that Galactic Racer has become one of the highest-rated Star Wars video games in decades. And if this positive sentiment that has surrounded the new Star Wars racing title has led to you being more interested in checking it out, you may be able to do so without having to spend a dime.

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As of today, Amazon has announced that Star Wars: Galactic Racer has launched directly onto its Luna service. If you’re unfamiliar with Luna, it’s Amazon’s cloud gaming platform that allows Prime members to stream games without the need for a dedicated console or PC. Luna already boasts a pretty vast library of countless notable games, but Star Wars: Galactic Racer has become one of the first to ever launch on Luna on the same day as its widespread release.

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The catch here is that you won’t ever be able to outright own Star Wars: Galactic Racer, which means that it could leave Luna at some point in the future. While Amazon doles out a fair number of games each month through Luna that subscribers can download and keep on various platforms, Galactic Racer isn’t part of this catalog. There’s always the possibility that this could end up changing in the months or years ahead, but for the time being, Prime members will have to settle for merely being able to stream the game.

Even if you don’t intend to play the entirety of Star Wars: Galactic Racer via Luna, this promotion is a great way to give the game a shot without having to throw down any money. Assuming that you end up enjoying what you have played, you could always then look to purchase Galactic Racer on any of its other platforms, which include PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Hopefully, this day-one launch for Star Wars: Galactic Racer on Luna will end up becoming the norm with many other titles in the future, as it will make for a great way to go hands-on with a game before having to commit anything monetarily.

What do you happen to think about this new offer from Amazon for Star Wars: Galactic Racer? Will you be looking to take advantage of this promo for yourself if you’re an active Prime member or have you already purchased the game on another platform? Be sure to let me know your own thoughts down in the comments section.