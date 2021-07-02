Kevin Feige Continues to Dodge Star Wars Questions

✖

Kevin Feige is not interested in courting those Star Wars questions. He was on the red carpet for a Black Widow premiere event and the topic of the Disney mega-franchise popped up with ET Online. For the Marvel Studios head, he was here to talk about Scarlet Johansson’s last ride in the MCU. When asked about a trip to the Lucasfilm side of things, Feige said, “I’m so hesitant to talk about it, that I’m not going to talk about it today. But, I do love Star Wars. I’ve been to Star Wars Celebration! I think I’ve been to two of them I think? Maybe three of them?” So, we won’t be getting any grand statements on the Star Wars movies this weekend. But, this is more of an admission than ever that something is bubbling behind the scenes. Fans are just very eager to see what’s going on because a considered timeline would be a great relief to a bunch of the fans who were not satisfied with more recent efforts in the series.

In some previous comments to Variety, he didn’t seem too keen on the rumors then either. Some fans would note that Loki scribe Michael Waldron is working on a story for a galaxy far far away.

"We’re thinking that we’re not — that is, um — everything you’ve heard about that has been leaked. It’s not stuff that we’ve officially announced or gotten into. So, suffice to say, the focus is on all the number of Marvel things we’re working on. The what, where, when and how of that [“Star Wars” movie], I don’t know. I’m excited for “The Book of Boba Fett,” and the “Rogue One” show, and the Obi-Wan show, and Patty’s movie, and Taika’s movie. [Smiles] After “Thor: Love and Thunder,” of course."

The Loki writer also told Vanity Fair about his efforts with Star Wars earlier this year as well. It’s been a busy few years for Rick and Morty scribe.

“You’ve heard all my references here. Star Wars! Indiana Jones! [Kathleen Kennedy], she’s made so many of my favorite movies," Waldron explained. "To to get to collaborate with both of those entities is a dream come true." The writer also spoke about his childhood influences, noting that Star Wars was among them. "I grew up a pro-wrestling guy, probably more of a Star Wars guy,” he said, “but my love of Marvel came from the movies.” It's worth noting Waldron gets to have a hand in all three of those things, having also created the Stephen Amell Starz wrestling drama Heels.

