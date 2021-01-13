Star Wars: Kevin Feige Claims His Movie Isn't Worth Talking About Yet

✖

Star Wars fans have been wondering since 2019 what Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige had planned for his announced film for the galaxy far, far away, with the filmmaker recently implying that we shouldn't expect substantial updates on the project for the foreseeable future and that the current status isn't really worth talking about. Fans will surely be disappointed about how early in the process the film is, but with Feige still working on crafting the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it would seem as though he hasn't been able to commit much time to his Star Wars film at this point. He did, however, clarify how much he loves thinking about the franchises even just as a fan.

"It's all stuff I love, and everything regarding Star Wars is not anywhere near talking about," Feige confirmed to ScreenRant. "So, it is Marvel. But if I wasn't being paid to do it, I would be [thinking about Star Wars] here in my basement just with my toys, and nobody would ever see it. It's what I think about all the time."

Despite the project only being in the early stages, reports emerged that Loki writer Michael Waldron would be scripting the endeavor, yet neither the filmmakers nor Lucasfilm have given even a hint at when we could expect the project to move forward. Feige isn't the only Marvel transplant who's diving into the Star Wars franchise, as Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi is also confirmed to be co-writing and directing a film.

"We’re thinking that we’re not — that is, um — everything you’ve heard about that has been leaked," the filmmaker recently admitted to Variety. "It’s not stuff that we’ve officially announced or gotten into. So, suffice to say, the focus is on all the number of Marvel things we’re working on. The what, where, when, and how of that [Star Wars movie], I don’t know. I’m excited for The Book of Boba Fett, and the Rogue One show, and the Obi-Wan show, and Patty’s movie, and Taika’s movie. After Thor: Love and Thunder, of course."

The next film in the Star Wars franchise is confirmed to be Patty Jenkins' Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, which is set to hit theaters on December 22, 2023. Disney has secured release dates in December of 2025 and December of 2027, though it's unknown which projects will take those release dates.

