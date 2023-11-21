LEGO Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order BD-1 Set Gets a Huge Black Friday Deal

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The LEGO BD-1 (75335) set inspired by the BD-1 droid from the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order video game, and packs a lot of cuteness into its 1062 pieces. It also has features like posable joints, a head that can be titled back, forward, and sideways, translucent elements on the back of the head that indicate BD-1's mood, a compartment for stim canister elements, and an information sign for display that includes a mini BD-1 figure.

At the time of writing, the LEGO Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order BD-1 (75335) Set are live here on Amazon now for $69.99, which is 31% off list and an all-time low.

On a related note, the sequel to Star War Jedi: Fallen Order launched in April and is available to play on the PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Additional details about the game can be found below.

"Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a strong sequel that improves on nearly every core element seen in Fallen Order," reads a snippet of our review of the game. "Even in spite of some pacing troubles with its story, Cal Kestis is an even more compelling protagonist this time around and continues to be one of the best new Star Wars characters that has come about in the Disney era. With a little more polish and some trimmed fat, Jedi: Survivor could have been a home run, but Respawn still has a bit more room for growth in a third installment for this potential trilogy." Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is available worldwide via PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. You can keep up with the latest news about the game right here.

Will There Be a Star Wars Jedi 3?

It has already been confirmed by Cal Kesits actor Cameron Monaghan that Respawn is working on a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. The director of the first two games, Stig Asmussen, stated he conceived of the series as a trilogy so it's likely the next game would be the last one. Sadly, Asmussen has departed from Respawn and it's unclear how much that will change the vision for the next game.