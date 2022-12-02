Huge LEGO Star Wars 75309 UCS Republic Gunship Set Is On Sale

The Republic Gunship from Star Wars: Attack of the Clones / The Clone Wars joined the LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series last year after it won a LEGO Ideas fan vote over the Nebulon B Escort Frigate and the TIE Bomber. If you haven't added it to your collection yet, now would be a good time. The set is on sale here on Amazon for $339.99, which is 15% off the current list price and an all-time low. The deal is part of a larger LEGO sale that Amazon is running for the holidays.

The Republic Gunship is a 3292-piece LEGO set that features 2 pilot cockpits, swing-out spherical gun turrets, 2 cannons, opening sides, a rear hatch, and interior details. When complete, it measures 13 in. (33 cm) high, 27 in. (68 cm) long and 29 in. (74 cm) wide. Minifigures include Clone Trooper Commander with a blaster and Mace Windu with a lightsaber. You can take a detailed look at the set in the image gallery below.

The Republic Gunship follows supermassive Star Wars UCS sets such as the 75192 UCS Millennium Falcon, 75252 UCS Imperial Star Destroyer, 75313 UCS AT-AT, and 75331 Razor Crest.