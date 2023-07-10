LEGO Star Wars: Ahsoka Ghost and Phantom II Set Is On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

LEGO has opened up pre-orders for the 75357 Ghost & Phantom II set, which is inspired by the Star Wars: Rebels series as well as the upcoming live-action Star Wars: Ahsoka series that will debut on Disney+ on August 23rd. It recreates the starships with 1394 pieces, and includes minifigures of General Hera Syndulla, Lt. Beyta, Jacen Syndulla and First Officer Hawkins, plus a Chopper (C1-10P) LEGO droid figure.

Features of the set include 2 lever-activated spring-loaded shooters, a dual LEGO minifigure cockpit with removable front section, a cabin with 2 opening hatches, and a detachable turret with a cannon (non-shooting) and space for a LEGO minifigure. The Phantom II shuttle also has an opening minifigure cockpit and a storage compartment. Pre-orders are available here on Amazon and here at LEGO.com for $159.99 with a release date set for September 1st. While you're at it, make sure to keep the LEGO Star Wars summer 2023 releases listed below on your radar.

LEGO has unveiled four new Star Wars sets for the summer of 2023, and fans will want to mark their calendars for August and September. These releases include the Yavin 4 Rebel Base, 332nd Ahsoka's Clone Trooper Battle Pack, Yoda's Jedi Starfighter, and the Star Wars Advent Calendar for the upcoming holiday season. Details about each of these new sets can be found below. Note that all of the releases will be available to order at 12am ET on their respective launch dates.

75365 Yavin 4 Rebel Base / $169.99 / Launches August 1st here at LEGO.com: This 1066-piece set features a brick-built model of Yavin 4 Rebel Base and a Y-wing starfighter from Star Wars: A New Hope complete with loads of fun details. The collection of 10 minifigures includes Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo, Chewbacca, C-3PO, General Dodonna, Jon Vander, Garven Dreis, Rebel Fleet Trooper and Rebel Crew, along with R2-D2 and R2-BHD LEGO droid figures.

75360 Yoda's Jedi Starfighter / $34.99 / Launches August 1st here at LEGO.com: This 253-piece set is inspired by Star Wars: The Clone Wars and features an opening cockpit for the Master Yoda LEGO minifigure, space for the R2-D2 LEGO droid figure, 2 spring-loaded shooters and adjustable wings for flight and landing.

332nd Ahsoka's Clone Trooper Battle Pack / $19.99 / Launches August 1st here at LEGO.com: This 108-piece set is inspired by Star Wars: The Clone Wars and features a Clone Infantry Support Speeder vehicle with 2 stud shooters, seats for 2 LEGO minifigures, a stud-shooting laser cannon, and 4 minifigures – Clone Captain Vaughn with a special helmet and three 332nd Clone Troopers.

75366 LEGO Star Wars 2023 Advent Calendar / $44.99 / Launches September 1st here at LEGO.com: Includes Emperor Palpatine, an Ewok and a Pit Droid in holiday outfits, a Gonk Droid dressed as a reindeer, Omega with a sled, a 212th Clone Trooper, B-1 Battle Droid and Princess Leia. Mini builds include The Justifier, The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter, a turbo tank, STAP speeder, AAT, Imperial Shuttle, AT-ST, speeder bike, Imperial Star Destroyer, Ewok glider, Clone Command Center, Ewok village, Endor bunker, Endor shield protector and Emperor's throne.

You can check out more of the latest LEGO Star Wars sets here at the LEGO Shop.

What Is Ahsoka About?

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, premiering in August on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.