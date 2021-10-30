Lizzo Becomes Baby Yoda In Incredible Mandalorian Halloween Costume

Happy Halloween, Star Wars fans! Today is October 31st, which means Twitter and Instagram are filling up with some epic celebrity costumes. We’ve seen some great posts from various stars, but our favorite might be Lizzo’s costume. The singer is rocking a Grogu AKA Baby Yoda look from Star Wars: The Mandalorian, and it’s even more impressive than you can imagine.

“CEO OF [pleading face emoji] FOR HALLOWEEN… GROGU LOVE MACAROONIS BUT CRAZY LAST NIGHT GOT [pleading face emoji],” Lizzo captioned one photo. “GROGU TAKES HOLLYWOOD. GROGU JUST WANNA SAY… LAST NIGHT IF U SAW GROGU… NO YOU DIDNT 🐸,” she captioned a video of people taking photos of her. “A representative from Grogu’s publicity team has issued a statement regarding the paparazzi photos taken last night:’ Grogu aka Baby Yoda aka The Child has no recollection of these events. In fact, these events never happened *jedi hand wave,*’” she joked in another post. You can check out Lizzo’s epic costume in the posts below:

Sadly for Lizzo and Mandalorian fans everywhere, the third season of the Star Wars series won’t be hitting Disney+ until next year. However, The Book of Boba Fett will be premiering at the end of this year. The show is set to star Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett and Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand. Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Wen, and she teased the differences between The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

“Probably there will be some similarities,” Wen shared. “Tonally, you know, Mando is very much a loner except for his relationship with Grogu, so just the dynamic that there’s now a team of between Boba and Fennec. I think that already creates a different quality for the show. Yeah, that’s about all I can say.”

As for Lizzo, the singer is one of our favorite people on social media. She has an especially fun history with Captain America star, Chris Evans. Lizzo got connected to Evans back in April when she outed herself in a TikTok video for sending a bunch of drunk DMs to the Marvel actor, confessing her love for him. She captioned that TikTok video with “Don’t drink and DM.” However, Evans responded to her confession with an adorable reply. “No shame in a drunk DM,” he wrote with face-blowing-a-kiss emoji. “God knows I’ve done worse on this app lol.”

What do you think of Lizzo’s Halloween costume? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!