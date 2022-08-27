Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 Is Din Djarin's Shot at Redemption, Producers Tease

Star Wars: The Mandalorian is finally returning for a third season next year, and this December will mark two years since the second season came to an end. While we did get to see Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu return in The Book of Boba Fett earlier this year, Star Wars fans are eager to see the dynamic duo back on their own series. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly on the Dagobah Dispatch Podcast (via The Direct) executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni teased Mando's future and his shot at redemption.

"Well, we established in The Book of Boba Fett that there was an opportunity for The Mandalorian to be redeemed because he had transgressed against the Creed by removing his helmet," Favreau explained. "And among his group of Mandalorians, that is something that's not permitted. Now, we know that there are other groups of Mandalorians where they have different sets of rules. In The Clone Wars, we saw with Dave and also with the character that I voiced that the Mandalorians are very different there. And so these different groups are coming together and we're going to figure out... the Nexus point for all of those communities, of course, is their homeworld from which they're exiled, which is Mandalore."

Star Wars Celebration took place back in May and included a panel dedicated to The Mandalorian. The event featured a surprise appearance from Pascal who teased what's to come in the upcoming third season.

"The hardest part is all of the creative ways journalists find to try and trick you, but I've gotten really good at it," the actor shared. "The easiest part of it is that I don't want anything to spoil anybody. I really, really don't. I'm a big mouth and I don't really keep any secrets. I want everything to be a surprise, and there are surprises coming in Season Three."

"It's been a dream come true," Favreau added of the show's journey. "I wanted to really pare it down to a few characters a personal story set in that world...and also an opportunity to bring new people in who might not be up on the lore. This became an entry ramp. As we've introduced characters that existed before, thanks to the Disney+ streaming service, they could go and watch everything."

Star Wars: The Mandalorian's third season is coming in February 2023.