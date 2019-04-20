Mark Hamill Pulls Off Flawless Harrison Ford Impression While Reflecting on ‘Star Wars’

Mark Hamill impersonated close friend and former Star Wars co-star Harrison Ford when reflecting on their time shooting the George Lucas-directed 1977 blockbuster during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

"George likes to cast people that are so close to what he wants, he doesn't have to really get in there and give you a lot of direction. So Harrison walks in and he's just too cool for school. Instant idolization," Hamill said.

"Carrie [Fisher] was funny and witty and adorable. And we just immediately hit it off, it was perfect. And Harrison had a really firm grasp of the overview. I think he'd make a really good director if he weren't so lazy — we'll edit that out later — but for instance, we were doing the scene where it was right after we got out of the trash compactor. We hadn't filmed that scene yet. And I'm looking at the continuity saying, 'Wait a second, this is right after we got out of the trash compactor, shouldn't my hair be all wet and matted with schmutz all through it?'"

"And he turns to me and says," Hamill continued, dipping into Ford's famed gruff voice, "'Hey, kid, it ain't that kinda movie. If people are looking at your hair, we're all in big trouble.'"

"And I thought, 'He's so right,'" Hamill added, before again impersonating the Han Solo star. "And next time I saw him he said, 'Hey, I don't sound anything like that.'"

Hamill, who next reprises his role as the ethereal Luke Skywalker in December's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, previously lamented a big screen reunion with Ford after The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi killed off Han and Luke, respectively, before the adventurers could share another scene together.

"I just thought, Luke's never going to see his best friend again. You look at it in a self-centered way," Hamill told Den of Geek in March.

"I said that it was a big mistake that those three people would never reunite in any way. I guess I was wrong, because nobody seems to care! I have to stipulate that I care, but it didn't really seem to affect the larger audience. Luke, Han, and Leia will never be together again, and I'll probably never get to work with Harrison again."

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens December 20.

