‘Star Wars’ Mark Hamill Has a Theory Why Donald Trump Doesn’t Respond to His Tweets

Luke Skywalker may be a Jedi Master, but actor Mark Hamill? He’s a Twitter master. Not only is the geek icon very active and in touch with his fans on the social media platform, he’s also a master troll, frequently posting about President Donald Trump. While being outspoken about Trump and his administration has gotten others blocked, however, Hamill hasn’t gotten any response from the President — and Hamill has a theory as to why.

Hamill, who was recently honored with a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame, told Variety that he doesn’t think Trump has responded to or blocked him because he doesn’t actually tag him in his tweets.

“No, and my theory is that, because a lot of people get blocked it’s like a badge of honor,” Hamill said. “Stephen King’s been blocked and Danny Zuker from Modern Family’s been blocked, all these people he’s blocked. And my theory, I don’t know if it’s true, is I never tag him, you see, and I have a theory that if he doesn’t see his name it’s off his radar screen. I’m probably on a list somewhere in the White House.”

Hamill further explained that another difference in how he tweets the president is that he doesn’t call Trump names or approach his tweets from an angry place. Instead, the Star Wars actor says he likes to have fun with it.

“I never use anger,” he said. “I always try to be funny, like ‘you’re so right, sir. These are all perfectly valid reasons for firing Robert Muller. You really should do it. And this is coming from someone who has your best interests at heart and not someone who’s totally trying to undermine you. XOXO your pal, mh.’”

This lighthearted, fun approach to situations that many feel are serious when it comes to political tweets is something that Hamill generally applies to his use of Twitter overall. Hamill is well-known for having a good time on Twitter, even trolling Rey/Kylo Ren shippers at one point. And while the beloved actor knows there are moments where it’s important to be serious or at least have a serious tone online as he did when he recently offered advice to a young girl concerned about being bullied for wearing a Star Wars shirt to school, Hamill’s fun approach to Twitter is a pretty solid one to live by.

“If you can’t have fun on Twitter, you know, I don’t see any other reason for it.”

