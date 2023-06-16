Marvel Reveals Star Wars: Dark Droids #1 First Look (Exclusive)

The next big Star Wars comic event that's centered on droids kicks off in August, and there's a new look at pages featuring some fan-favorite characters. Marvel officially announced Star Wars: Dark Droids in April during Star Wars Celebration, as the publisher's line of comics continues to fill in the gaps between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. The story will be told in the various Star Wars ongoing series, with a miniseries written by the veteran Star Wars writer Charles Soule and artist Luke Ross.

ComicBook.com has the exclusive first look at Star Wars: Dark Droids #1. The pages are illustrated by artist Luke Ross and colorist Alex Sinclair. In the pages, we see one droid being put back together with a red hexagon heart being implanted in its chest; R2-D2 watching Luke Skywalker reading from a book; a two-page spread featuring droids from the prequel trilogy, Doctor Aphra, Lando Calrissian, Jabba the Hut, and more; and droids turning on the Empire masters as they jettison them from a ship out in space.

What Is Star Wars: Dark Droids About?

In Star Wars: Dark Droids, a mysterious new threat called the Scourge corrupts droids, cyborgs, and everything in-between, spreading chaos throughout the galaxy. Ajax Sigma, who first appeared in last year's Star Wars: Revelations #1, will play a role in the saga — though his true intentions remain unknown.

The Star Wars: Dark Droids story will then be told in Marvel's current ongoing Star Wars comics -- Star Wars, Star Wars: Darth Vader, Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, and Star Wars: Bounty Hunters -- and additional one-shot releases and miniseries like Star Wars: Dark Droids: D-Squad, which reassembles R2-D2's all-star team of droids from Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

The exclusive first look at Star Wars: Dark Droids #1 can be found below. The issue goes on sale August 2nd.