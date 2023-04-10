Star Wars: Dark Droids Announced

Marvel Comics has officially announced Star Wars: Dark Droids, the upcoming horror-themed event story taking place across its line of Star Wars comics set between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, which the publisher previously teased with its mysterious "First they come for the metal…" teaser. Marvel made the announcement during its Monday panel at Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023. The Star Wars: Dark Droids event kicks off in August in Dark Droids #1 by writer Charles Soule. Soule, a prolific veteran Star Wars author, is leading the Dark Droids event by writing its main limited series, which features art by Luke Ross.

The Star Wars: Dark Droids story will then be told in Marvel's current ongoing Star Wars comics -- Star Wars, Star Wars: Darth Vader, Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, and Star Wars: Bounty Hunters -- and additional one-shot releases. Here's the story synopsis provided by Marvel Comics:

In Dark Droids, a mysterious new threat called the Scourge corrupts droids, cyborgs, and everything in-between, spreading chaos throughout the galaxy. Ajax Sigma, who first appeared in last year's Star Wars: Revelations #1, will play a role in the saga — though his true intentions remain unknown.

Soule (Star Wars) attended Marvel's Star Wars Celebration panel. Joining him were fellow Star Wars comics writers Ethan Sacks (Star Wars: Bounty Hunters), Alyssa Wong (Star Wars: Doctor Aphra), Cavan Scott (Star Wars: The High Republic), and Marc Guggenheim (Star Wars: Yoda), along with Marvel Comics editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski and senior Lucasfilm creative executive Matt Martin. During the panel, the group discussed their various Star Wars comic book projects and revealed interior artwork and covers for upcoming Marvel Comics Star Wars releases, including some related to Star Wars: Dark Droids.

Star Wars: Dark Droids releases in August. Star Wars comics can be found in comic book shops, bookstores, and on the Marvel Unlimited app.