May The Star Wars Day 2024 Disney Collection Be With You

As always, tons of new Star Wars offerings are expected for May the 4th festivities this year, but you can start getting into the spirit right now with the official collection of Star Wars Day 2024 apparel from Disney. The main logo design features a retro-style R2-D2 and C-3PO on the run from the Empire, with a t-shirt, a sweatshirt, pin, hat, and MagicBand up for grabs. There's also a stainless steel tumbler that features the duo hiding from Boba Fett.

You can order the entire Star Wars Day / May the 4th 2024 apparel lineup right here at the Disney Store now, with prices ranging from $19.99 to $64.99. Note that US shipping is free on orders $79+ using the code SHIPMAGIC. Also note that the commemorative pin and MagicBand releases are limited editions, so collectors should jump on those right away.

The Acolyte Synopsis and Release Date

We would expect that a good portion of the Star Wars Day 2024 festivities will center around the upcoming The Acolyte series for Disney+. Here's how Lucasfilm describes the series: "In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems…."

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss. The Acolyte comes from creator and showrunner Leslye Headland (Russian Doll), who also serves as executive producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers; Rayne Roberts, Damian Anderson, Eileen Shim, and Rob Bredow are producing.

Star Wars: The Acolyte premieres its first two episodes on Disney+ on June 4th.