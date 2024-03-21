Star Wars Cal Kestis and Anakin Skywalker Lightsaber Hilt Replicas Return on March 22nd

Every once in awhile, Disney releases a Star Wars ligthsaber hilt replica that fans can't buy fast enough, resulting in very quick sellouts. Sometimes these releases get limited restocks, sometimes they don't. The former was the case with the Asajj Ventress set last week which sold out twice despite a $400 price tag. If you missed out on that restock, another big opportunity is coming around on March 22nd at 8am PT / 11am ET when the Cal Kestis and Anakin Skywalker ligthsaber hilts are expected to be back for a limited time.

Before the launch time you'll want to be ready and waiting here at the Disney Store (there might be a queue) to get your hands on the 7,500-piece limited edition Cal Kestis lightsaber hilt inspired by EA / Respawn Entertainment's 2019 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order game and the sequel Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. It was the star of Disney's Star Wars Day 2023 product drops, and this might be your last chance to grab one at the $400 list price.

Disney will also be re-releasing the Anakin Skywalker Lightsaber Hilt at 11am ET on the 22nd. Details on the pricing weren't available at the time of writing, but it should be available here at the Disney Store after the launch time. Disney has informed us that they expect both lightsabers to sell out, but it's probably a good idea to go after the Cal Kestis edition first. Note that lighsaber blades for the hilts are sold separately.

Features of the Cal Kestis lightsaber hilt include: