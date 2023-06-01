New LEGO Star Wars Summer 2023 Sets Revealed

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

LEGO has unveiled four new Star Wars sets for the summer of 2023, and fans will want to get them on their radar for August and September. These releases include the Yavin 4 Rebel Base, 332nd Ahsoka's Clone Trooper Battle Pack, Yoda's Jedi Starfighter, and the Star Wars Advent Calendar for the upcoming holiday season. Details about each of these new sets can be found below. Note that all of the releases will be available to order at 12am ET on their respective launch dates.

75365 Yavin 4 Rebel Base / $169.99 / Launches August 1st here at LEGO.com: This 1066-piece set features a brick-built model of Yavin 4 Rebel Base and a Y-wing starfighter from Star Wars: A New Hope complete with loads of fun details. The collection of 10 minifigures includes Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo, Chewbacca, C-3PO, General Dodonna, Jon Vander, Garven Dreis, Rebel Fleet Trooper and Rebel Crew, along with R2-D2 and R2-BHD LEGO droid figures.

75360 Yoda's Jedi Starfighter / $34.99 / Launches August 1st here at LEGO.com: This 253-piece set is inspired by Star Wars: The Clone Wars and features an opening cockpit for the Master Yoda LEGO minifigure, space for the R2-D2 LEGO droid figure, 2 spring-loaded shooters and adjustable wings for flight and landing.

332nd Ahsoka's Clone Trooper Battle Pack / $19.99 / Launches August 1st here at LEGO.com: This 108-piece set is inspired by Star Wars: The Clone Wars and features a Clone Infantry Support Speeder vehicle with 2 stud shooters, seats for 2 LEGO minifigures, a stud-shooting laser cannon, and 4 minifigures – Clone Captain Vaughn with a special helmet and three 332nd Clone Troopers.

75366 LEGO Star Wars 2023 Advent Calendar / $44.99 / Launches September 1st here at LEGO.com: Includes Emperor Palpatine, an Ewok and a Pit Droid in holiday outfits, a Gonk Droid dressed as a reindeer, Omega with a sled, a 212th Clone Trooper, B-1 Battle Droid and Princess Leia. Mini builds include The Justifier, The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter, a turbo tank, STAP speeder, AAT, Imperial Shuttle, AT-ST, speeder bike, Imperial Star Destroyer, Ewok glider, Clone Command Center, Ewok village, Endor bunker, Endor shield protector and Emperor's throne.

