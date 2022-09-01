Star Wars: Andor Star Diego Luna Speaks Out on Unique Season 2 Plans

Star Wars: Andor is debuting on Disney+ later this month. The series is set to follow Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The first season will take place five years before the film and the show has already been confirmed to have two seasons. Recently, Luna spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the series and teased that the show will challenge what fans know about Rogue One. The actor also gave some insight into the show's timeline and second season plans.

"I think it's perfect. It's lovely. It's almost like four different movies [via four three-episode blocks]. Three episodes will be a very strong block to explore a year, another year, and then another year and another year. There is also space in between each block where time passes, so we're allowed to evolve and transform. But I think that's part of season one, too," Luna explained.

He added, "Yeah, so when you saw episode three, you probably went, 'I think I know the characters, the tone, and what the series is going to be about,' but then we take you where episode four goes. And you were like, 'What!? Where are we going? What's going on? What happened?' So I think that's something that this long format gives us. It's the flexibility to literally transform and go somewhere else and meet other characters and find other planets and discover new things. It's a fantastic format, and it's very ambitious. It's complete freedom. You have room, you have space, you have time, and that is lovely when you have something to say."

When it comes to the show's second season, fans are hoping to see the return of Alan Tudyk as K2-SO. Unfortunately, the show is not expected to initially feature the lovable, funny droid. During an interview with Collider last year, Tudyk spoke out about appearing at Disney's D23 announcement of Andor in 2019 and admitted that he is unlikely to show up in the first season of the show.

"They're shooting it right now, I'm not in it. But, if it stays on the air, stories keep getting told, I'll end up in there," Tudyk explained. "I'm in all these announcements for the show, and I had suggested at D23 when we announced in the show, that it be called K2 Fast K2 Furious: The Cassian Andor Series and, um, that's not happening, it's called Andor!"

Star Wars: Andor premieres on Disney+ on September 21st.