New Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Story Details Revealed by Jon Favreau

As with most Star Wars projects, the events of the upcoming Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett have largely been kept under wraps, with the cast and crew offering only teases of what to expect from the experience, though series creator Jon Favreau recently offered an update on the project, pointing out the ways in which Fett will factor into the events of the galaxy far, far away. Our first glimpse at the series saw Boba Fett returning to Jabba’s palace to take over the throne, with Favreau pointing out how this was much more than a symbolic gesture, with the bounty hunter aiming to take over the former crime lord’s duties on Tatooine. Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett is set to premiere on Disney+ on December 29th.

“There is a power vacuum,” Favreau explained to Empire. “Because Jabba is gone. Jabba was clearly a very strong and imposing leader, who people were very scared of, and who seemed to rule with an iron fist. You pull somebody like that out of the ecosystem of Tatooine — and Hutt Space in general — and you have the opportunity that’s ripe in the gangster genre.”

Nearly 40 years after audiences saw Fett’s demise in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, we witnessed his deadliness on full display for his return in Season 2 of The Mandalorian. Favreau went on to note how, despite Fett’s skills as a bounty hunter, attempting to take over organized crime and the reliance on partnerships will be a new experience for him.

“Although Boba Fett is a very experienced bounty hunter, he’s not experienced at running a criminal syndicate or managing forces,” Favreau pointed out. “He’s not normally a newcomer. He’s an expert as we see him in most areas. But in this case, he’s trying to transition to another position.”

We shouldn’t entirely expect Fett to fully become more of a diplomat, with director Robert Rodriguez noting there we still have the ruthless elements to look forward to, admitting, “We’ll see a lot more of his true character in this season. And you’ll definitely see him have to turn ‘barbarian mode.’”

Stay tuned for details on Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett before it debuts on Disney+ on December 29th.

