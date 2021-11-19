Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Featured on Empire Cover

Audiences were given the first tease of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett in a mid-credits scene in the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, though a duo of new Empire Magazine covers remind us that the marketing campaign for the upcoming series is starting to get into full swing. As with most Empire covers, there will be a standard retail cover as well as a cover exclusive to subscribers, with the subscriber cover featuring artwork by Max Löffler. The new issue of the magazine hits newsstands on November 25th and The Book of Boba Fett debuts on Disney+ on December 29th.

The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Book of Boba Fett stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson are the executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer.

The first tease of this adventure saw Boba Fett returning to Jabba’s Palace to claim the former gangster’s throne, with Fennec Shand standing by his side. Shand actor Ming-Na Wen previously detailed how the upcoming spinoff compared to The Mandalorian.

“Probably there will be some similarities,” Wen teased to ComicBook.com. “Tonally, you know, Mando is very much a loner except for his relationship with Grogu, so just the dynamic that there’s now a team of between Boba and Fennec. I think that already creates a different quality for the show. Yeah, that’s about all I can say.”

Robert Rodriguez, who serves as a director on both The Mandalorian and Book of Boba Fett, also hinted at the excitement of the new series.

“I’ve got so much to tell you about that, but I’m out of time,” Rodriguez joked with The Nerdy Basement when asked about the new series. “Yeah, I can’t say anything about that, sworn to silence. I can say I’m working on it and I can tell you it’s gonna blow your mind. You saw him arrive in my episode of The Mandalorian, that was nothing. That was nothing. I can talk it up all I want because I know it’s gonna deliver, I know it’s gonna over-deliver.”

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett debuts on Disney+ on December 29th.

Will you be grabbing either copy of Empire Magazine? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!