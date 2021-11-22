Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett New Image Revealed

The Book of Boba Fett has revealed a brand new image, which shows the titular Star Wars bounty hunter and icon Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) standing side-by-side with his new partner and ally, Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) in the hard, sandy streets of Tatooine. Indeed, The Book of Boba Fett is expected to give fans a mix of Star Wars and mobster crime dramas like The Godfather and Goodfellas, as Boba Fett and Fennec Shand try to fill the vacuum of power left behind in the Star Wars underworld, after the death of crimelord Jabba the Hutt.

While The Book of Boba Fett is generating buzz for its crime-drama genre blend, it may also be a major convergence of various storylines the franchise has been building in the last few years, through its various comic and animated avenues. The Mandalorian retconned Boba (and his “dad” Jango’s) backstory to make him more of an anti-hero who was shaped by Mandalorian warrior culture. In the last year, Star Wars has also introduced Boba’s “sister” Omega, who has been positioned as a potentially pivotal character in the Sequel Trilogy era; Star Wars comics have also struck up a major rivalry between Boba Fett and the criminal syndicate Crimson Dawn from Solo: A Star Wars Story. All of these various story threads could become major parts of The Book of Boba Fett, as the trailer definitely hints that Boba and Fennec are going to need those big guns they’re touting in this photo above…

Empire Magazine has an entirely new feature on the upcoming future of the Star Wars franchise, and The Book of Boba Fett is definitely in the spotlight, as the Boba Fett “event series” is the only new major piece of Star Wars content that Lucasfilm will release in 2021. The Star Wars movie franchise is still slow-burning its way through development – and is still rumored to be having issues. Meanwhile, Star Wars TV series on Disney+ seems to be the new promised land for the franchise; The Mandalorian Season 3 and Book of Boba Fett will keep fans busy in 2022, with the Obi-Wan Kenobi event series also premiering, and other series like Rogue One prequel Andor and the Ahsoka Tano live-action series right on deck.

The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

The Book of Boba Fett premieres on Disney+ on December 29th.