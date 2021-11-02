Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Trailer Confirms Casting of The L Word Star

The mere existence of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett was exciting enough for fans, with the casting announcements regarding who would be appearing in the spin-off series only adding more anticipation to the project, leading towards this week’s trailer release finally giving fans their first look at the adventure. Seeing footage from the series brought with it a number of elements for fans to speculate about, though it also brought with it some unexpected casting reveals, which includes confirming that Flashdance and The L Word star Jennifer Beals had joined the project as a Twi’lek. Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett is set to premiere on Disney+ on December 29th.

Following her appearance in the trailer, Beals took to Twitter herself to confirm the news, pointing out, “So honored to be a part of the [Star Wars] family. The little kid in me is jumping up and down.”

https://twitter.com/jenniferbeals/status/1455243614913634306

Interestingly, Star Wars fans largely became aware of the Twi’lek species in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, when audiences noticed the dancer Oola who was fed to the rancor in Jabba’s Palace. Oola was played by dancer Femi Taylor, who would return to shoot more footage for the film’s Special Edition release in 1997. Beals’ breakout role was in Flashdance, where she played a dancer who spent her days working at a steel mill and her nights performing at a cabaret. Adding to the connection between talented dancers and Twi’leks, Flashdance and Return of the Jedi both hit theaters in 1983.

The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

The Book of Boba Fett stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson are the executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer.

