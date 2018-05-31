Star Wars

‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Fans Want an Enfys Nest Spinoff

Solo: A Star Wars Story introduced plenty of new characters into the galaxy, but one in particular seems to have really stolen fans’ hearts.

Major spoilers for Solo: A Star Wars Story below! Only look if you want to know!

The film follows a young Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) as he joins Tobias Beckett’s (Woody Harrelson) band of smugglers, who are trying to steal Coaxium to deliver to Dryden Vos (Paul Bettany). As Han and the audience quickly learn, there is another band of smugglers on their trail, led by the head “Marauder”, a masked figure named Enfys Nest.

After facing off against Han and his crew several times, Enfys follows them to Savareen — and reveals the details behind her crusade to begin with. Enfys takes off her mask, revealing that she’s a teenaged girl (played by Erin Kellyman), and that she and her team are actually freedom fighters, attempting to use the Coaxium to kickstart a rebellion against the Empire.

It’s certainly an unexpected twist, especially considering the level of mystery that previously surrounded her character. And judging by the response online, it sounds like the reveal has paid off, as fans are pretty darn smitten about Enfys Nest. Some are just expressing their love for the character, while others are begging for her story to be told in other Star Wars media. Here are just a few of those reactions.

