‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Fans Want an Enfys Nest Spinoff

Solo: A Star Wars Story introduced plenty of new characters into the galaxy, but one in particular seems to have really stolen fans’ hearts.

Major spoilers for Solo: A Star Wars Story below! Only look if you want to know!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The film follows a young Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) as he joins Tobias Beckett’s (Woody Harrelson) band of smugglers, who are trying to steal Coaxium to deliver to Dryden Vos (Paul Bettany). As Han and the audience quickly learn, there is another band of smugglers on their trail, led by the head “Marauder”, a masked figure named Enfys Nest.

After facing off against Han and his crew several times, Enfys follows them to Savareen — and reveals the details behind her crusade to begin with. Enfys takes off her mask, revealing that she’s a teenaged girl (played by Erin Kellyman), and that she and her team are actually freedom fighters, attempting to use the Coaxium to kickstart a rebellion against the Empire.

It’s certainly an unexpected twist, especially considering the level of mystery that previously surrounded her character. And judging by the response online, it sounds like the reveal has paid off, as fans are pretty darn smitten about Enfys Nest. Some are just expressing their love for the character, while others are begging for her story to be told in other Star Wars media. Here are just a few of those reactions.

@Bombahouse

I want a movie, comics and books about Enfys Nest and the Cloud Riders, please and thank you @ Lucasfilm pic.twitter.com/rkwzOhnp1S — Millennial Falcon (@Bombabouse) May 26, 2018

@malloryconlon

Hello, welcome to the Enfys Nest fan club, membership me so far. Gonna make jackets I think, all are welcome — Mallory Conlon (@malloryconlon) May 25, 2018

@snowstormvee

Every time Enfys Nest appeared on screen. pic.twitter.com/ryjvW80Fjh — Targaryen (@snowstormvee) May 28, 2018

@UnmistakablySW

@organayolo

#SoloAStarWarsStory



I NEED A PRINCESS LEIA X ENFYS NEST COMIC/NOVEL/MOVIE. THEIR FATES MIGHT/WILL COINCIDE NOW ANYWAY pic.twitter.com/qn1ZFhZA29 — Argella (@organayolo) May 25, 2018

@noahnolsen

Forgot to include this in my thread, but Enfys Nest was a surprising character for me. It’s really difficult to talk about her without spoiling, but I can say that she has a surprising role. And she’s fucking badass too. pic.twitter.com/jkxDJBZlkX — Noah (@noahnolsen) May 24, 2018

@sansaskylo

give enfys nest an origin movie instead challenge — kirstin; (@sansaskylo) May 25, 2018

@BackToBlack00

Honestly when Enfys Nest took off that helmet WWHEEEEWWWW my entire body went to a different galaxy — ? (@BackToBlack00) May 26, 2018

@restingporgface

I’m 100% on board if Boba Fett is just misdirection and actually it is an Enfys Nest movie, thereby expanding the shared universe and populating it with new and fully developed characters



Boba can stand around somewhere in the background if he wants tho — Erin (@restingporgface) May 25, 2018

@Isirikul