New ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Poster Revealed

The first week of major promotion for the upcoming Star Wars spinoff movie ended with a bang as Lucasfilm finally unveiled the full-length trailer of Solo: A Star Wars Story. But that’s not all…

The House That George Built also revealed a brand new theatrical poster for the film, showcasing the main man himself as well as his supporting cast, with a few familiar faces. Check it out below:

The poster features Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich), Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo), Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover), and new characters Qi’Ra (Emilia Clarke), Val (Thandie Newton), L3-37 (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), and Beckett (Woody Harrelson). The more pristine version of the Millennium Falcon sits docked in the background, while the cockpit’s iconic window layout provides a nice backdrop.

Perhaps most interesting about the backdrop, though, is the location it showcases. Given the structures on the mountains and the presence of twin suns, not to mention that color scheme, the whole thing is giving us vibes of Tatooine — Jabba’s Palace, specifically.

Now, that’s not the exact same structure as Jabba the Hutt’s hangout, and the terrain isn’t a desert landscape either. The twin suns have since been an iconic motif in the Star Wars saga, and their inclusion here could be nothing more than harkening back to the original trilogy. This does not confirm Jabba or Tatooine will be included in the movie.

And yet, that doesn’t mean they won’t either… especially with the rumors of Jabba the Hutt possibly appearing in the new film in some sort of role.

It’s interesting that the movie does not include two of the movie’s (rumored) villains: the marauder Enfys Nest and the crime lord Dryden Vos (Paul Bettany), both of whom were featured heavily in the latest trailer. Hopefully they’ll get their moment in the suns as we get closer to the premiere date.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is shaping up to be an epic film, unlike any others that have yet to be released in the franchise. While the first spinoff movie Rogue One had a similar set up as this one, it became a suicide mission that devolved into a war zone. This very much has the makings of being a sci-fi heist film.

We’re excited to see how the plan falls apart when Solo: A Star Wars Story premieres in theaters on May 25th.

What do you think of the new poster? Be sure to let us know in the comments!