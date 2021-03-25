Some Great Star Wars LEGO Sets Are on Sale

The big LEGO Star Wars news today was the launch of the Imperial Probe Droid (75306) and helmet sets for Darth Vader (75304) and a Scout Trooper (75305), but a sale that's happening at Best Buy is icing on the cake.

At the time of writing, Best Buy has deals going on a select group of Star Wars LEGO sets that includes some real gems. This includes the Mandalorian Battle Pack (75267) for $11.99, the Sith TIE Fighter (75272) for $63.99, The Mandalorian & The Child (75317) for $15.99, and more. That works out to around 20% off for each set, which is about as good a deal as you'll get on Star Wars LEGO. You can check out the entire sale right here while it lasts.

Speaking of Star Wars toys, Hasbro launched the Galactic Snackin' Grogu Animatronic Figure earlier this week, and it just might be the cutest Baby Yoda toy yet.

Galactic Snackin' Grogu comes with four accessories that will activate animations and eating "yummy, or yucky" sound effects when placed in his hands. These accessories include a bowl with tentacles, a blue macaron cookie, a shifter knob and a spoon. Patting Grogu's head three times will also activate a 2-handed Force animation.

Pre-orders for Hasbro's Star Wars Galactic Snackin' Grogu are available here on Amazon, here at Walmart , and here at Entertainment Earth for $79.99.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.