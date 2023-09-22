Star Wars: Ahsoka - Will Luke Skywalker Appear?

Star Wars: Ahsoka is quickly coming to its endgame, with just Episodes 7 and 8 left to drop (at the time of writing this). There are a lot of big developments that the show has left to resolve, and there are a lot of major questions about where this series will leave the status quo of the entire Star Wars Universe.

The level of threat that Ahsoka seems to be introducing with Thrawn and his legion, and the knowledge that it leads into a major Star Wars event film set in the New Republic Era, has a lot of fans reasonably asking: Will Luke Skywalker show to do something about all this?

Obviously, no one is expecting Luke Skywalker to come warping across galaxies to help rescue Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), and Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) from Planet Peridea. It seems pretty set in stone that Ashoka Episodes 7 and 8 will largely be dedicated to the climactic battle against Baylan Skoll, Shin Hati, as well as Thrawn, and his forces, as Ahsoka finally arrives on Peridea.

That all said, there is a major question about where Ahsoka will leave things. The series is clearly teeing up showrunner Dave Filoni's upcoming Star Wars Event film, which will see the Star Wars heroes of the New Republic era battling Thrawn. There is every bit of possibility that Ahsoka's ending will feature an epilogue (or post-credits scene?) where the other Star Wars heroes are brought up to speed about the new threat that they are facing. One of those heroes would most certainly be Luke Skywalker.

It always feels far-fetched to think that Star Wars will invest the necessary time and resources to make Luke Skywalker appear in live-action. Then again, no one expected Luke to show up in The Mandalorian Season 2 finale after we already had Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) and Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) teaming up with Mando and Cara Dune (Gina Carano). Even after that, no one every expected Luke (or Ahsoka) to show up for the role he did during The Book of Boba Fett, giving young Grogu his first instruction in the ways of the Jedi.

That's all to say: you never know where and when Luke Skywalker will show up in the MandoVerse these days – but a special cameo at the end of Ahsoka seems about as appropriate a place as any.

Star Wars: Ahsoka is streaming on Disney+.