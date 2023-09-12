Why Ahsoka and Anakin's Reunion Is One of the Most Pivotal Moments in Star Wars

'Star Wars: Ahsoka' Episode 5 will give 'Star Wars' one of its most important scenes ever with Anakin Skywalker's return. Here's a breakdown of WHY.

Star Wars: Ahsoka has teased fans with a milestone reunion coming in Episode 5: Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) finally reuniting with her former master, Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen). The ending of Ahsoka Episode 4 revealed that Ahsoka survived her duel with Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) by being pulled into the mysterious World Between Worlds, where Anakin's spirit (or something appearing in his likeness) was waiting to greet her.

With Ahsoka Episode 5 about to premiere on Disney+, let's step back and take a larger look at why Ahsoka and Anakin's reunion is one of the most pivotal moments in the Star Wars Saga...

NOTE: This article was written before Ahsoka Episode 5 was released, based on the assumption from Episode 4 that this IS some version of Anakin Skywalker's ghost or spirit that Ahsoka is with.

So Much Unfinished Business

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

The first point of intrigue in Ahsoka getting to speak with Anakin again is seeing how both characters approach the elephant in the room: all the unfinished business between them.

Back during The Clone Wars, Ahsoka never got proper closure with Anakin after leaving the Jedi Order – mostly because she only got to see her master once, just before aiding Bo-Katan Kryze in liberating Mandalore from Maul. By the time Ahsoka and co. were headed back to Coruscant with Maul in custody, Anakin had been lured to the dark side by Palpatine, and Order 66 was launched.

Darth Vader hunted for Ahsoka and finally faced her in Star Wars Rebels' "Twilight of the Apprentice" story arc; however, after confirming Vader was Anakin, Ahsoka was suddenly pulled from the duel by Ezra Bridger (her first visit to the World Between Worlds).

As you can see from that history, Ahsoka and Anakin are long overdue for a simple conversation. However, it will be anything but simple in its emotional complexity, given Anakin's ultimate path and complicated legacy...

Reflections On Vader

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

The next point of intrigue in this meeting between Ahsoka Tano and Anakin Skywalker is that it will mark the first time in Star Wars that we get to hear "Anakin" speak up and share his thoughts, after his time as Darth Vader. Those reflections on the nature of his journey from "The Chosen One" to a Sith Lord and back to the light side of the Force, give Anakin one of the most unique perspectives on the Force and the Jedi Code ever seen in Star Wars. Hayden Christensen could potentially deliver one of the franchise's best monologues ever if done right.

NOTE: Again, the assumption is that this version of Anakin in the World Between Worlds is some remnant of the Jedi's spirit from after his time as Vader.

Finding Balance

(Photo: Disney+)

On a smaller scale, this meeting between Ahsoka and Anakin will have one potential benefit to Star Wars character development, by bringing balance to Ahsoka Tano.

Dawson and Ashley Eckstein (Clone Wars, Rebels) have played it subtly, but Ahsoka Tano has always carried an undercurrent of inner conflict and self-doubt, since leaving the Jedi Order. While she's grown into an accomplished warrior and even an aspiring master and teacher, Ahsoka has never really, fully, realized her potential or found her place and/or purpose in the universe. This series should accomplish that character work in addition to all its Star Wars Universe expansion and crossover ties, and it's an emotional journey that Ahsoka can only complete after finding a resolution with her own master.

Star Wars: Ahsoka premieres new episodes Tuesday nights on Disney+.