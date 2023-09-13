Star Wars: Ahsoka's New Episode Includes Cameo by SPOILER
A favorite from Star Wars: The Clone Wars made their live-action debut in the latest episode of Ahsoka.
With Dave Filoni at the helm of Star Wars: Ahsoka, fans of Lucasfilm's animated fare like The Clone Wars and Rebels have been more delighted with each passing episode. Given the filmmaker was heavily involved in the development of both animated shows, Filoni has done whatever he can to show synergy between the projects, synergy that's come in the form of surprise cameos and crossovers. The latest episode of Ahsoka, as one example, had one of the show's most surprising appearances yet. Light spoilers incoming for the latest episode of Ahsoka! Proceed with caution if you've yet to catch yourself up with the series.
The show returned to the part of the timeline when The Clone Wars were in full effect, showing both Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) and a young Ahsoka (Ariana Greenblatt) as they fought in the Siege of Mandalore. It's during this sequence fans caught a glimpse of Temeura Morrison's Captain Rex, who made his appearance in live-action for the first time in the episode. Morrison has also played two other Clones in the Disney+ Star Wars shows, the beloved Boba Fett in both The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett in addition to a cameo in Obi-Wan Kenobi.
Keep scrolling to see what people are saying about Captain Rex's live-action debut!
Absolutely Amazing
Seeing all this in 1 episode was absolutely amazing. I was never expecting Rex to make his live action debut! #Ahsoka #AnakinSkywalker pic.twitter.com/k4JmnM7wdP— Taker6233 (@taker6233) September 13, 2023
Can't Control My Emotions
Young Anakin, young Ahsoka, REX, clone wars flashbacks, anakin & Ahsoka rocking their clone wars outfit…
I cannot control my feelings right now. Clone war fans we are truly winning tonight.
Dave filoni I love you. #Ahsoka pic.twitter.com/Lvy3Q10fff— Sancheezzzy (@Scoby20) September 13, 2023
Literally Perfect
Captain Rex finally in live action after all these years, he’s literally perfect 😭❤️ #Ahsoka pic.twitter.com/XrBWLvGRVK— ً (@R10UTD) September 13, 2023
Full Circle
Seeing live action Rex for the first time and then seeing one of the coolest shots in Disney Star Wars is all I needed🥹 #Ahsoka #AnakinSkywalker pic.twitter.com/KxIPKY66Cb— Taker6233 (@taker6233) September 13, 2023
All Caps
LIVE ACTION REX IS IN ASHOKA pic.twitter.com/GyhVAae5VN— Mr. President (@parbuir) September 13, 2023
It Hurts Really Bad
#Ahsoka Spoiler
- Ahsoka and Anakin fight for the first time in live action
- Commander Rex
- Young Anakin & young Ahsoka wearing their clone wars outfit
- Rewatching the battle of mandalore in live action
Clone wars fans we truly won. I am in tears rn. Mixed emotions rn.… pic.twitter.com/7N2iCNDVoG— Sancheezzzy (@Scoby20) September 13, 2023
Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, which premiered on August 22nd on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.prev