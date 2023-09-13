Star Wars: Ahsoka's New Episode Includes Cameo by SPOILER

With Dave Filoni at the helm of Star Wars: Ahsoka, fans of Lucasfilm's animated fare like The Clone Wars and Rebels have been more delighted with each passing episode. Given the filmmaker was heavily involved in the development of both animated shows, Filoni has done whatever he can to show synergy between the projects, synergy that's come in the form of surprise cameos and crossovers. The latest episode of Ahsoka, as one example, had one of the show's most surprising appearances yet. Light spoilers incoming for the latest episode of Ahsoka! Proceed with caution if you've yet to catch yourself up with the series.

The show returned to the part of the timeline when The Clone Wars were in full effect, showing both Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) and a young Ahsoka (Ariana Greenblatt) as they fought in the Siege of Mandalore. It's during this sequence fans caught a glimpse of Temeura Morrison's Captain Rex, who made his appearance in live-action for the first time in the episode. Morrison has also played two other Clones in the Disney+ Star Wars shows, the beloved Boba Fett in both The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett in addition to a cameo in Obi-Wan Kenobi.

