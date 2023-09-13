Star Wars Fans Freaking Out After Live-Action Clone Wars in Ahsoka
The latest episode of Ahsoka adapted a beloved moment from The Clone Wars.
Though Dave Filoni has been involved with Lucasfilm's live-action output on Disney+ since the first season of The Mandalorian, his first true sense of freedom came with the arrival of Ahsoka, the live-action series featuring the filmmaker's biggest creation. Given Filoni had done extensive work with Lucasfilm's animation slate prior to The Mandalorian, he's been spending some serious time tying Ahsoka to as many animated characters and storylines as possible.
In fact, the show's latest episode took a young version of the eponymous character, played by Avengers: Infinity War's Ariana Greenblatt, back to one of her first missions alongside Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) during the Clone Wars. Interestingly enough, Filoni said earlier this year he rarely thinks about bringing his animated characters and stories to live action.
"Very rarely," Filoni said in an interview with TheWrap. "I know people think it's the other way around, which is fascinating to me, but I think there's two ways to look at that, which is that, yes, they were animated characters, but to me, they're just characters. And now I'm over here working in live-action. I'm comfortable with those characters, I know them, I like them and I like to see them around.
Filoni continued, "But also, it changes when they're suddenly in a different medium. Katee's [Sackhoff] talked about it a little bit, and the difference between performing Bo Katan as a voice actor versus performing her physically and being present on set as her – it's a different vibe. I'm always cautious. And Jon [Favreau] and I talk about who will we bring in? I try to do it when it makes the most sense. When we needed a gunslinger to go up against some of our characters in Book of Boba Fett, Cad Bane's name came up. I think looking at that, the first thing I think is, 'Well, how do we do that and make it believable?' Like the character, he's so lean and gaunt in The Clone Wars. And if we don't do that, is it all CG? How are we going to portray that? If we don't think we can do that effectively, then we shouldn't do it."
