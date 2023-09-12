Ahsoka Director Speaks Out on Hayden Christensen's Shocking Return as Anakin Skywalker

Last week's episode of Star Wars: Ahsoka ended with the first live-action meeting between the title character, played by Rosario Dawson, and Anakin Skywalker, played by Hayden Christensen. The appearance was obviously unexpected, since the series takes place following the events of Return of the Jedi and the death of Darth Vader/Anakin. But...what does it mean? Well, that's still up in the air for now, but Peter Ramsey, who directed the episode, spoke with IGN this week about the experience of bringing Christensen back into the Star Wars fray for the first time in years.

While Christensen's appearance as Anakin drew a lot of criticism while the prequels were in theaters, fans have since reconsidered their feelings about the prequels and the abuse faced by Christensen, Jake Lloyd, Ahmed Best, and other members of the prequel series cast. Everyone involved has been pretty excited to see Christensen and Best having some success in the Disney+ shows.

"I told Dave [Filoni], 'man, you gave me a foolproof episode,'" Ramsey told IGN. "I so lucked out because I got the one where all these different strands of the story kind of converge and it blows up. You'd have to really mess up in order for it not to be compelling in the end."

Ramsey also praised Christensen personally, saying that the star was as happy as anybody else to bring Anakin back to life.

"He's a really sweet, low-key guy," Ramsey said. "He was pretty happy about being there after all this time. It had a lot of meaning for him."

"We just talked about what it's like for him to be seeing Ahsoka after all this time, that it's a reunion for them," Ramsey added. "And I just told him, 'it's like you haven't seen your daughter in two years. She'd gone off to college and you're seeing her again and she's like a different person but still your daughter.'"

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, which premiered on August 22nd on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.