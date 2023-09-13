Star Wars: Ahsoka Episode 5 Spoilers Discussion, Anakin's Return Debate

In this bonus round episode, the ComicBook Nation Crew breaks down Star Wars: Ahsoka Episode 5 "Shadow Warrior" and that milestone reunion between Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) – in all its Clone Wars and Rebels Glory!

Ahsoka Episode 5: Was That Anakin's Force Ghost?

(SPOILERS) After the pivotal events of Ahsoka Episode 5, there are a lot of Star Wars fans who are walking away with a major question in mind: Was that actually Anakin (his Force ghost) that Ahsoka encountered in the World Between Worlds?

While there is arguably debate that could be (and will be) had from both sides, Ahsoka Episode 5 does drop some clues that tip the scales one particular way over another. The first clue is the nature of Anakin's presence and appearance throughout the episode: During their conversations, Anakin does a sort of Dr. Jeykll/Mr. Hyde switch between his Jedi Knight persona and his Darth Vader/Sith Lord persona. Those personality changes make it incredibly hard to argue that this version of Anakin is a Force Ghost, representing Anakin's continuing consciousness after his death in Return of the Jedi: If that were the case, his Vader side would arguably be purged, and only the good (or 'light') side of him would remain... ...Ahsoka showrunner Dave Filoni and co. will definitely be called upon to answer the question of who Anakin actually was in this Episode, as the reaction to the episode hinges on that answer, for many fans. Simply put: the idea that it was Anakin's Force ghost that Ahsoka met – and that there was little to no discussion about Anakin's time as Vader – would be viewed as one of the bigger missed opportunities in Star Wars. Finding out Ahsoka was speaking to a manifestation of Anakin that couldn't possibly speak to that experience would be a temporary save – but now, fans are thirsty to see Anakin Skywalker have that much-needed conversation, somehow, some way.

How did you feel about Ahsoka Episode 5 and Anakin's appearance? Let us know in the comments!

